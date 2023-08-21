Net profit plunges at Chorus despite revenue gains

CEO: "It is disappointing to see some retailers not offering all our products to their customers."

JB Rousselot (Chorus) Credit: Chorus

Increased fibre connections, the uptake of high-speed plans and inflation-linked price changes lifted Chorus' underlying revenue in 2022.

Revenue grew from $959 million to $981 million in the year to 30 June while operating expenses remained stable at $299 million, despite inflationary pressures.

Net profit after tax, however, was another story, down from $64 million in 2022 to $25 million, reflecting the effects of increasing interest rates and higher depreciation as the network operator moved to shut down its copper infrastructure.

Underlying 2023 EBITDA was still positive at $682 million, up $22 million from $660 million in 2022.

Reported EBITDA was lower, however, at $672 million including $10 million in one-off costs for extreme weather events and changes to Chorus’ operating model.

With the ultra-fast broadband rollout finished and the new regulatory regime for fibre established, Chorus is transitioning to focus more on operating the network.

“Customers value fibre above other technologies as it offers fast, reliable, and resilient service,” said Chorus CEO JB Rousselot.

“Where the long-term value of the connection justifies the cost, we’re willing to invest in connecting more addresses or locations to fibre, and our new operating model aligns with this strategy."

This willingness to invest was demonstrated by upgrades to Chorus' existing fibre footprint to Hyperfibre multi-gigabit capability and a four-fold increase in metro data capacity, the networker told shareholders.

However, wholesale fibre was being challenged by retail telcos seeking higher margins through vertical integration using their wireless networks.

Last week, Spark reported it had achieved its three-year ambition to have 30 per cent of its customer base on wireless broadband, where it does not have to pay network fees to third parties.

Rousselot said Chorus strongly believed fibre remained the most effective technology choice for most New Zealanders.

“I’m particularly pleased to see our entry-level fibre plan, Home Fibre Starter, growing strongly with 16,000 connections. It is a plan aimed at price-conscious customers with lighter broadband needs.”

Ninety-one per cent of residential and business plans were on speeds of 300Mbit/s or above, Chorus said.

“It is disappointing to see some retailers not offering all our products to their customers, especially the low-cost Home Fibre Starter service or our multi-gigabit Hyperfibre range,” Rousselot said.

“It is often too hard for consumers to find our full range of fibre products, which is unfair as ultimately there is no such thing as 'fibre-like'. Either you're on fibre, or you're not.”

The migration to fibre saw Chorus’ copper broadband and voice connections reduce by about a third, or 104,000.

About 240,000 copper connections remain, however. With copper nearing the end of its technological life, Kiwis without access to fibre would need to consider alternative technologies.

“With the ongoing shift to fibre and the rise of alternative wireless and satellite broadband options in rural areas, we’re now on a clear path toward the full retirement of the copper network in New Zealand,” Rousselot said.

“By the end of 2026, we aim to have fully withdrawn copper voice and broadband services in our fibre areas, paving the way for a more reliable digital experience."