Security stars as margins tighten further at Spark's cloud unit

Security business grows 21.6 per cent from $37 million to $45 million.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: Supplied

Spark's 2023 financial statements show gross margins in its cloud, security and service management business fell by $15 million, or 4.4 per cent.

Gross margins fell from $343 million to $328 million as product costs increased from $103 million to $108 million, or 4.9 per cent, in the year to the end of June.

Overall, Spark's cloud, security and service management revenue fell 2.2 per cent to $436 million the company told shareholders on Friday.

Breaking that down further, cloud revenue fell by $5 million, or 2.1 per cent, from $233 million to $228 million while service management revenue fell 7.4 per cent from $176 million to $163 million.

Security was the star of the business, growing 21.6 per cent from $37 million to $45 million.

The declines were attributed to the ongoing "mix shift" from private cloud to public cloud and the "normalisation" of service management activity in the health care industry after COVID-19.

"We are actively refocussing the business to adapt to these trends, realigning our cost base to changed margin profiles and investing in product innovation within enterprise service management and hybrid cloud, where Spark is uniquely positioned to lead," the company's report said.

Last February, when Spark first referred to the "mix shift", the company indicated an increase in costs had been driven by changes to its mix between higher margin private cloud and lower margin public cloud.

"Although public cloud is growing in popularity, we anticipate private cloud (IaaS) will continue to play an important role in our portfolio of cloud solutions, as we offer levels of flexibility that may not be available in alternative cloud platforms," Spark said at the time.

"The private cloud business is relatively mature and therefore we see some price pressure as contracts roll over, and we re-price accordingly."

Spark told shareholders last week it was "actively refocusing the business", realigning its cost base and investing in product innovation within enterprise service management and hybrid cloud. 

Up to $300 million had been allocated to invest in the high growth data centre market and to further expand the company's Takanini campus while also investigating other options.

"Excellent progress has been made on both our Takanini Data Centre campus expansion and our Mayoral Drive Exchange upgrade to host significantly more wholesale and cloud data centre services," the company reported.

The first stage of the Takanini Data Centre campus expansion was completed in August 2023, with the second stage to be developed in the current financial year. 

"This will increase capacity by an additional 10MW of which 85 per cent has been contracted and 100 per cent
committed.

"At our Mayoral Drive Exchange, the first stage of upgrades has been completed and great progress is being made on stage two, and we are pleased to have our first large international customer already operational."

Arch-rival Datacom appears to be experiencing similar headwinds, reporting a net loss of $2 million for the year to 31 March.

In January, Parliamentary Service announced Spark as its new information, systems and technology partner, assisting with the delivery of the IST strategic direction and a future technology roadmap for Parliament.

In December, Spark's cloud business CCL was also appointed the multi-cloud managed service partner for Christchurch City Council providing a broad suite of hybrid and multi-cloud capabilities.


