Industry veterans launch channel recruitment specialist assessHR

Justin Tye and Sheryl Logan (assessHR) Credit: Supplied

Local IT industry veterans Justin Tye, Andrew Bain and Sheryl Logan have joined forces to launch channel recruitment specialist assessHR.

Working exclusively with vendors, distributors and resellers, the company will draw on the combined experience and network of Bain and Tye, founders of Exeed (acquired by Dicker Data in 2021) along with Logan’s channel business development experience at Exeed and Dicker Data to offer sales, marketing and operation experience for the recruitment needs of the market.

Services will include outsourcing, recruitment, consulting and personality assessments utilising Assess Advantage’s HR recruitment platforms and products, which Bain has been managing since 2018.

“We will bring together the best of what we have built in the past and offer new ways to improve recruitment value for the NZ IT channel by using the best tools available to search, screen and assess the best candidates quickly and cost effectively,” Tye said.

“We are really excited about the opportunity to help the channel to find and develop talent along with playing our part to attract people to work in the NZ IT industry and contribute to its success.”

The company said it will work with the channel to understand recruitment objectives and recommend the best assessment approach, ranging from job and culture fit to performance or teamwork improvement and succession planning.

Logan and Tye are the directors and founders of the company and will take on business development roles for the North and South respectively, while Bain will head up operations and finance.

Speaking with Reseller News, Logan said recognising a niche market for channel-specific recruitment expertise through experience with recruitment at various companies prompted the idea for the company.

She outlined that the four pillars of the business – recruitment, outsourcing, consulting and assessment – will work with both companies and candidates on business and personal development and upskilling alongside placing the right people in the right roles.

“Our main goal with the IT industry growing is to bring in new grads and students to grow the industry, as well as helping existing talent,” she said.

“We’ll be out and about seeing where we can assist businesses.”

For channel companies, engaging with people who understand the channel and have extensive experience within it will be key for success as skills in emerging areas like security and artificial intelligence (AI) become crucial, Logan said.

“The knowledge and candidate knowledge that we have between the three of us is the key difference for moving forward with the times; … being able to understand to understand and analyse different results will help people to create the results that they’re after,” she said.

“We’ve seen what providing top-level service can do to change and transform a business.”

Along with bring intimate knowledge of the industry, the company will run on a “low-cost model”, Logan continued, offering a pricing structure that won’t be prohibitive for companies wanting to engage with a recruitment company.

“We’re a low-cost recruitment company because we’ve got the industry knowledge and we already know our customers… we want to be the one-stop shop within the industry,” she said.

Another focus for Logan will be on promoting IT careers for women as well as highlighting the industry as an exciting place to work.

“I’m absolutely passionate about bringing new talent into the industry, but also helping females thrive in the roles they currently have… we’re a male-dominated industry but that is changing,” she added.

“If the skills and experience match the roles that is advertised, it’s about making sure they’re put forward and given equal opportunity.

“I’m so passionate about people and about changing lives.”