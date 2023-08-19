Lancom proves low-code, no-code chops with new Microsoft status

A strategic approach has been taken to addressing changes in Microsoft's new cloud partner programme.

Waruna Kirimetiyawa (Lancom Technology) Credit: Supplied

Lancom Technology has achieved Microsoft solutions partner status for digital and app innovation – Azure.

Demonstrating its low-code-no-code capabilities, the new certification follows Lancom’s April announcement of completing the requirements for Microsoft solutions partner for infrastructure – Azure.

Lancom Technology group CEO Waruna Kirimetiyawa said that in the wake of changes introduced in Microsoft's new cloud partner programme, a strategic approach had been taken to meeting the training and certification requirements for specific partner designations.

“It’s a matter of looking at what our customers need and where their strategic priorities lie, then working with Microsoft to complete coursework and other requirements earning the certification," Kirimetiyawa said.

"Earlier, we targeted Azure competency, with the most pressing need being a shift from legacy to hyperscale cloud infrastructure. Now, with the digital and app innovation certification, we’ve added the next layer confirming our ability in business process automation and application development in the Microsoft cloud.”



Before the changes, Lancom Technology held multiple gold partner designations, including application development, cloud platform, cloud productivity, data analytics, data centre, small and midmarket cloud solutions and silver partner designations for collaboration and content, and security.

Unlike most managed services providers, Lancom is also an independent software vendor with divisions including the health and safety application provider HSE Connect and IT service management application vendor DeskDirector.

With that software development capability, Lancom offered substantial capabilities for developing custom solutions to challenging business problems which went well beyond the standard support and remediation services expected of an MSP.

With the increasing availability of low code-no code business process automation in the Microsoft stack – specifically, with Power Automate – Lancom has delivered multiple successful projects to clients.

“Low-code-no-code is a big deal because it makes the work of developers easier and makes the ‘process’ of process automation more accessible across the business,” Kirimetiyawa said.

Gartner expected that by 2024, low-code development would account for more than 65 per cent of application development activities.

The new certification showed Lancom demonstrated broad capability to build, run, and manage applications across multiple clouds, on premises, and at the edge, with a variety of tools and frameworks.

Lancom acquisitions include HSE Connect, Redbrick, Powernet Computer Consultants' NZ business and Connect 2 and it has also expanded into Australia.