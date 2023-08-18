Spark reports positive 2023 while 'mix-shift' in cloud continues

Jolie Hodson and Justine Smyth (Spark) Credit: Supplied

Spark NZ has announced its 2023 results, with revenue, earnings, and profit all growing but the "mix shift" in cloud sales still biting.

“In a challenging year for all businesses in Aotearoa, Spark’s strong revenue growth and disciplined cost control has underpinned earnings and dividend growth for our shareholders," Spark chair Justine Smyth said.

"The board and I are pleased to complete the current three-year strategy period delivering to guidance, and with a strong platform for future growth."

Over the last three years, Spark’s data and AI capability, simplified portfolio and significant network and technology investments had delivered market leadership in mobile, a stabilised leadership position in broadband and strong growth in high-tech categories such as IoT and digital health, Smyth said.

Cloud, security, and service management revenues decreased 2.2 per cent to $436 million, impacted again by the "mix shift" from private cloud to public cloud and service management activity normalising after the COVID-19 pandemic.



The year's results were complicated by major network transactions.

“The strategic review of Spark’s infrastructure assets resulted in the divestment of a 70 per cent stake in its TowerCo business to the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan for $911 million, enabling us to return value to shareholders while investing in future growth," Smyth said.

"We allocated up to $350 million of these proceeds to an on-market share buy-back, and at the end of June $146 million had been returned to shareholders."

Smyth said management was confident in Spark’s ability to continue to grow earnings and free cash flow in 2024 and delivered guidance to a higher total 2024 dividend of 27.5 cents per share, fully imputed.

The TowerCo deal and the exit from Spark Sport resulted in a net earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) gain of $529 million and contributed to a 20.7 per cent increase in reported revenues to $4.5 billion, a 49.7 per cent increase in EBITDA to $1.7 billion, and net profit after tax (NPAT) of $1.1 billion.



When adjusting for those one-off benefit, revenues increased 5.1 per cent to $3.9 billion, underpinned by mobile service revenue growth of 9 per cent.

Broadband connections remained broadly stable, with high levels of competition driving a 2 per cent revenue decline to $626 million and rising input costs continuing to put pressure on retail margins.

These costs were passed through in price increases during the year and, combined with the ongoing growth in wireless broadband, supported profitability.

Spark also reported it achieved its three-year ambition to have 30 per cent of its base on wireless broadband, where it does not have to pay network fees to third parties.

Digital health revenues were impacted by delays and deferrals due to health sector reforms, but IoT and digital health collectively contributed $122 million of revenue and IoT surpassed its three-year target of 1.2 million connected devices, growing 76 per cent to 1.46 million.

When combined with "disciplined" cost control adjusted EBITDA grew 3.7 per cent to $1.2 billion, in line with guidance.

Adjusted NPAT increased 5.6 per cent to $433 million, driven by EBITDA growth, lower depreciation and amortisation and partially offset by higher tax costs.

Free cash flow was towards the upper end of Spark's aspirations for 2023 at $489 million.

“In a volatile economic environment we have remained firmly focused on delivering what we said we would in this last year of our three-year strategy, while charting a path for the future," Spark CEO Jolie Hodson said.

“In mobile we lead the market on both connections and service revenue, and we have maintained our leading position in broadband in the face of ongoing input cost escalation and high levels of competition."

Hodson said she was particularly pleased that Spark had been able to shift from its traditional telco roots to broader digital services over the last three years, with legacy products like landline voice now below 6 per cent of overall revenues.

"We have made strong progress in our digital identity business MATTR, which recently secured a significant contract with the New South Wales government in Australia as technology partner on the NSW Digital ID and Verifiable Credentials programme," Hodson said.

“In business we continued to see the mix shift from private to public cloud impacting margins, while service management revenues normalised as we cycled the COVID-19 period that included a higher level of activity in the health sector."

Spark was "actively refocusing the business" to adapt to these trends, realigning its cost base and investing in product innovation within enterprise service management and hybrid cloud.

Up to $300 million had been allocated to invest in the high growth data centre market and to further expand the company's Takanini campus while also investigating other options.