Claroty and Deloitte team up for XDR

Will focus on operational technology environments.

Credit: Deloitte

Industrial cyber security vendor Claroty has deepened its relationship with Deloitte by tapping its expertise for managed extended detection and response (MXDR). 

The partnership will see Claroty xDome power an operational technology (OT) module built into Deloitte’s expanded MXDR. 

According to Claroty, the MXDR by Deloitte OT module delivers detection and response, vulnerability management, lifecycle visibility and asset tracking for OT systems. 

“MXDR by Deloitte provides advanced threat prevention, detection, and response that requires technology collaborations equally qualified in leading innovation across the security environment–all while lowering total cost of ownership,” said Chris Richter, Deloitte's global cyber detect and response product leader. 

“Claroty’s technology alliance ecosystem, paired with our offering, empowers organisations to reach new levels of operational resilience across their increasingly connected OT environments.” 

According to Claroty, the solution will help “the legacy-tech-plagued OT space” while relieving the “boots on the ground juggling entangled solution sets”. 

“As the threat landscape grows and attack tactics, techniques, and procedures become more sophisticated, security teams need coverage across a broad set of tools, which can overburden security teams—they need strong technology integrations to fight back against tool fatigue,” added CJ Radford, global VP channel and alliances at Claroty. 

Claroty’s products are focused on supporting industrial enterprises in the utilities, mining and manufacturing sectors to manage and secure their operational technology (OT) environments. 

The vendor first brought its global relationship with Deloitte to Australia and the Asia Pacific region in 2020. This was the first partnership with a systems integrator (SI) Claroty had engaged in. 


