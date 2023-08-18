Menu
Ex-NetApp SVP Sanjay Rohatgi to lead Cohesity in APJ

Ex-NetApp SVP Sanjay Rohatgi to lead Cohesity in APJ

Takes on the role of group vice president for sales.

Nurhuda Syed Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia)
Comments
Sanjay Rohatgi (Cohesity)

Sanjay Rohatgi (Cohesity)

Credit: Cohesity

Cohesity has appointed Sanjay Rohatgi as its new group vice president (GVP) of Sales for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Rohatgi will be tasked to lead the vendor’s sales and customer engagement efforts in the region, with a focus on driving adoption of its data security, management, and AI-powered solutions.

 “We look forward to Sanjay taking our growing business in the APJ region to new heights as we commence our 2024 fiscal year," said Kit Beall, chief revenue officer at Cohesity. 

Rohatgi has over three decades of leadership experience in the information and communications technology industry, with his last role being NetApp’s senior vice president for the APAC region and general manager for its data storage and cloud storage solutions.

At NetApp, he drove sales, managed strategic partnerships and helped the organisation refocus its marketing around customer centricity.

Prior to that, he held roles across Symantec, Cisco, Nortel Networks, Telstra and British Telecom Research Labs.

As a business leader, Rohatgi believes a company’s people are the most important asset for driving growth and taking business performance to new heights.

He also enjoys advising startup companies on how best to scale in APAC, while being a big proponent of diversity, inclusion, and belonging, and the importance of inclusive growth in driving business’s success.

“I am thrilled to be leading Cohesity’s business in the APJ region and look forward to helping our existing customers and prospective customers solve their data security and management challenges,” said Rohatgi.

“Cohesity’s approach of managing and securing data in on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments delivers real impact for organisations and I look forward to helping our customer acquire and implement the solutions that solve their cyber resilience challenges.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Cohesity

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

EDGE 2023: Balancing partner alignment to customer priorities

EDGE 2023: Balancing partner alignment to customer priorities

A power-packed line-up of CIOs and technology executives outlined the new demands set to be placed on partners in the months ahead, housing a blend of iconic global and local brands. The channel received first-hand guidance regarding customer priorities in 2023 and beyond, featuring dedicated EDGE Research delivered by Tech Research Asia’s Mark Iles that outlined if customers and partners are aligned. This was supported by unique M&A data outlining the buying and selling priorities of the partner ecosystem locally, showcasing valuation best practice and sustainable exit approaches. This was in addition to a series of customer panels, Thought Leader and Influencer breakout sessions.​

EDGE 2023: Balancing partner alignment to customer priorities
EDGE 2023: Channel unites for networking and welcome dinner

EDGE 2023: Channel unites for networking and welcome dinner

Channel entities came together during a series of one-to-one and ice-breaker meetings take place between vendors and partners from both sides of the Tasman. Consisting of six 12-minute speed dating-style sessions, these meetings presented a prime opportunity for the channel to make new friends, reconnect and establish new deals.

EDGE 2023: Channel unites for networking and welcome dinner
EDGE 2023: Kiwis kick off with Bledisloe Cup and morning session

EDGE 2023: Kiwis kick off with Bledisloe Cup and morning session

New Zealand delegates at EDGE 2023 had the opportunity to have their own dedicated breakout session with Tech Research Asia's Mark Iles diving into exclusive Kiwi insights. But not before indulging in watching the All Blacks give the Wallabies a whopping in the Bledisloe Cup. Special guest, former All Black winger, Stu Wilson shed some colour on his days as a player and captain, while sharing some interesting advice.

EDGE 2023: Kiwis kick off with Bledisloe Cup and morning session
Show Comments
 