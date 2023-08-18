Industry partnership wins National Cyber Security Centre public service awards

Agency presented The Spirit of Service – Te Tohu mō te Ratonga Whakahirahira and the overall Prime Minister’s award

Lisa Fong (National Cyber Security Centre) Credit: Supplied

The National Cyber Security Centre has been awarded a Public Service Commission award for service excellence as well as a Prime Minister's award.



The Spirit of Service – Te Tohu mō te Ratonga Whakahirahira award and the overall Prime Minister’s Award were presented last night in Wellington for the NCSC's collaboration with industry partners to strengthen New Zealand’s cyber defences.

Malware Free Networks (MFN), a cyber defence capability developed by the Government Communications Security Bureau’s NCSC, provides near real-time threat intelligence to industry partners, who then use it to protect their customers’ networks.

MFN can be integrated with other systems and platforms to increase the range of malicious activity customers are defended against, bringing strengthened cyber security capabilities to a large number of nationally significant organisations.

Lisa Fong, NCSC deputy director-general, said the awards recognised NCSC’s ongoing efforts in collaboration and partnership between government and the private sector to increase New Zealand’s cyber security resilience.

“Being acknowledged amongst the other finalists last night was a testament to our work having real-world impact every day, for New Zealanders," Fong said.

“Through our MFN partners we are able to take cyber threat information from a range of sources, including the operation of our own capabilities, and from our international partners, and use it to help defend New Zealand organisations."

The NCSC recognised the private sector were key in its mission towards a cyber-resilient New Zealand, Fong said.

"By providing them with high-quality cyber threat information that they can readily use to help protect their customers, in tandem with other commercial products, makes a real difference in the long term."

The MFN has now disrupted nearly one million cyber threats.



“We now have 14 MFN partners offering the service and are working with a range of other providers to enable them to incorporate MFN into their product offerings,” Fong said.

Telco One NZ became the latest of those partners last month.

The NCSC is currently working to integrate MFN with New Zealand’s Computer Emergency Response Team, which is itself poised to be merged into the GCSB.

The Spirit of Service – Te Tohu mō te Ratonga Whakahirahira, Service Excellence Award judges acknowledged the NCSC’s innovation and its commitment to continuous improvement of services and sharing data through world-leading sector partnerships.

They noted that the NCSC were a group of "unsung heroes", working behind the scenes to protect New Zealanders and the systems they rely on.

The criteria for the award included the achievement of significantly improved services for the people served, agility in responded to the demands of diverse and changing communities, innovation in areas such as the use of data and digital technology or approaches to community engagement, and a collaborative approach to working across the public sector.