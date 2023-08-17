Menu
CrowdStrike recognises top A/NZ and ASEAN partners

CrowdStrike recognises top A/NZ and ASEAN partners

A/NZ partner of the year went to Sekuro, while Trends and Technologies won Partner of the Year for Southeast and North Asia.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
L-R: Geoff Swaine, Daniel Bernard (Crowdstrike); Wendy O'Keeffe, John Walters (Nextgen); Jon Fox (Crowdstrike)

L-R: Geoff Swaine, Daniel Bernard (Crowdstrike); Wendy O'Keeffe, John Walters (Nextgen); Jon Fox (Crowdstrike)

Credit: Supplied

Security vendor CrowdStrike has revealed its partner award winners during its partner conference held in Phuket, Thailand.

Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) partner of the year went to Sekuro, while Public Sector Partner of the Year was given to CSO Group. 

CyberCX took home Growth Partner of the Year, Endpoint Focus won New Logo Partner of the Year and Cythera was crowned Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) MSSP of the Year. 

Individual awards were also presented, with Best Partner Salesperson of the Year going to The Missing Link’s Andreas McKenzie and Best Partner Solution Engineer of the Year handed to Tesserent’s Andrew Winter. 

In Southeast and North Asia, Trends and Technologies scored Partner of the Year and Stark Technology took home New Logo Partner of the Year. 

Amazon Web Services (AWS) was awarded Alliance Ecosystem Partner of the Year, Nexus Technologies won Growth Partner of the Year, Nextgen Group picked up Distributor of the Year and and Rising Star of the Year went to Ensign Infosecurity. 

Additionally, Trends and Technologies’ Winston Cabigas won Best Partner Salesperson of the Year and Stark Technology’s Kevin Wu accepted Best Partner Solutions Engineer of the Year. 

Earlier in the week, more than 100 partners from across the region attended CrowdStrike's partner conference as the vendor shared what's in store in the near-future.

Julia Talevski attended the CrowdStrike Partner Conference in Thailand as a guest of CrowdStrike. 


Show Comments
 