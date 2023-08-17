Movember taps Atomic.io for increased fundraiser community engagement

Duncan Journee (Atomic.io) Credit: Supplied

Men’s health charity Movember has implemented in-app customer engagement platform Atomic.io to drive increased scale and personalisation globally in the lead up to its annual fundraising peak season.

New Zealand-founded Atomic expanded into Australia with the appointment of Australia-based CEO Duncan Journee in April and is backed by founder of Xero, Rod Drury, who acts as non-executive director and shareholder of the company.

Movember’s implementation of the Atomic solution began in April as it had outgrown its traditional engagement methods of text and email-based fundraiser communications. Work was done in both Australia and New Zealand for the implementation.

Atomic will be key to the organisation’s growth plans over the next 12 months, Movember global director of digital experience and channels Troy Muir said.

“We made a strategic choice last year to redevelop our mobile app to become the centre of the Movember fundraiser experience,” Muir said.

“Adopting Atomic has been a key ingredient in this, creating an opportunity for us to deliver actionable, dynamic content that drives engagement and conversion, while providing highly secure, valuable insights into user behaviour.

“Atomic supports Movember across the globe with Atomic cards [notifications] being presented in multiple languages such as Spanish, French and German and supports our longer-term ambition to change the face of men’s health around the world.”

With the annual fundraiser encouraging men to grow mustaches each November, the charity now operates in 21 countries around the globe with the support of over 6 million “passionate mo’s,” Movember said. The charity works year-round to improve the health outcomes of men and boys.

The Atomic platform has enabled Movember to reach and engage fundraisers through “smarter and enriched” communication, rapidly upskill the Movember marketing and products team to enable them to create action cards and drive donations from members.

It has also integrated Atomic into Movember’s Salesforce Marketing Cloud, with plans to create and publish customer notifications from triggers initiated inside Salesforce.

“In-app engagement is a relatively new category of software but as we are seeing with Movember, it represents a fundamental improvement from the traditional email or text-based communications,” Journee said.

“In-app communications will play an increasingly strategic role in helping organisations create meaningful, valuable and timely interactions, which engage customers and bring them back into the rusted environment.”



Movember said it is now testing the new Salesforce Journey Builder integration with Atomic, which is fundamental to the deployment of the majority of identified use cases for the upcoming 2023 Movember Campaign.



“Atomic has enabled Movember to drive unified, actionable and high-conversion two-way messaging. This adds tangible and demonstrable value compared to rudimentary one-way messaging where you might simply drop a user off on a deep-linked screen or URL,” Muir added.