Deloitte bags Oracle Cloud apps support gig at Waikato Uni

Three-year deal inked with two potential renewals of three years each.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
University of Waikato Hamilton campus

Credit: Supplied

Deloitte has seen off rival bids from Accenture, DXC and Oracle itself to win a support contract for Oracle applications at the University of Waikato. 

The university sought quotations for support for its new Oracle Cloud Platform applications at the beginning of June. Those applications include Oracle Cloud - human capital management, ERP including finance, procurement and projects and enterprise performance management. 

The contract has an initial three-year term and two potential renewals of three years each. 

Deloitte had previously been involved in the rollout of the Oracle Cloud suite at the university, a project that went live six months ago.  

The software was deployed to replace heavily customised Oracle legacy applications dating back to 1997 that were considered risky because they had been heavily customised with bespoke code. 

"This bespoke code has become a significant risk in that limited people in IT know how to operate the related systems and as a result some finance processes have become dependent on key technical staff," the university's 2021 tender said. 

Oracle group vice-president for applications Australia and New Zealand Russell Pike sent his congratulations when the project went live.

"Super to see Waikato University with a successful go-live of Oracle Cloud ERP and HCM to go alongside the EPM deployment," he wrote on LinkedIn. "Well done to the entire team at Waikato University, Deloitte and Oracle."

Services to be supplied under the new contract include support for all the University Oracle Cloud applications and their associated integrations. This includes the management of support services for the resolution of incidents, service requests, and enhancement requests.  

"It is expected that regular reporting on support activities including status, time to resolution, and reviews into incidents will be part of the offering, along with access to tools to provide a service management view of service requests/incidents," the tender specified. 


