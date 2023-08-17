477 staff shed, IRD targets cloud shift and 'residual' transformation tasks

Credit: Rob O'Neill

The Inland Revenue Department officially completed its major transformation in June last year, but significant work is ongoing to complete the project.

The department, lighter by 477 people and $64 million after four years of redundancies, is also now scoping a shift to the cloud for its new START tax engine.

Investments planned will cover user access management, Zscaler services, LAN/WAN/WiFi, document scanning, and front of house kiosks.

However, a tender and business case for the migration of START to cloud and an accompanying cloud operations capability uplift appears more major.

Cyber security capability is also being targeted to back up the establishment of a cyber security operations team.

This had increased the department's people and process capability and delivered several security initiatives and third-party partnerships to ensure a managed response to threats, IRD told Parliament in answer to budget estimates questions.

Inland Revenue's transformation was famously delivered under budget, but it still has over a year to run and $56 million to spend to complete residual activities, according to answers to estimates questions.

This funding includes $35 million in operating funding from 2021/22 transformation underspend, and $21 million capital that was self-funded from existing Inland Revenue reserves.

The residual activities include some work on optimising START and the department's new Oracle-based enterprise support services solution to ensure the efficiencies derived from them were enduring.

Activities also include work to complete future-proofed cloud-based voice channel, external identity and access management as well as to embed change.



Between 1 July 2022, and 31 March 2023, IRD spent $22.3 million of operating funding for residual activities, excluding depreciation and capital charge, and $1.9 million capital.

As of 31 March 2023, had $24.9 million of operating funding and $6.9 million of capital funding to complete its residual activities.

The total value of these activities is unchanged, however changes to cloud software accounting rules has changed the mix of capital and operating expenditure.

IRD received approval last October for a fiscally neutral, two-year capital to operating swap of $12.2 million, increasing operating funding increased to $47.2 million and reducing capital to $8.8 million.

Teh department said it expected all residual transformation activities to be completed, as planned, in 2023/24.

In April, One NZ won a contract with IRD for the provision and implementation of contact centre services and followed that with a telecommunications contract awarded last month.