Contact Energy reviews CRM after SAP S/4HANA migration

Contact Energy's Clyde Dam Credit: Carolina2k22

NZX-listed electricity 'gentailer' Contact Energy has completed a shift to cloud-based SAP S/4HANA ERP software and is now "reviewing its CRM [customer relationship management] options".

The company's 2023 annual report said the major SAP upgrade was completed in May.

SAP is used by Contact as a single platform to manage sales, marketing, procurement, people data, learning and development, and finance. It also supports the generation business through plant maintenance processes.

"The upgrade will help us make business decisions informed by real-time insights, machine learning, advanced analytics, and predictive computing," the report said.

A corporate scorecard included in the report rated the project to deliver SAP for finance and generation as "achieved/exceeded".

The cost of the project is not known, however, the carrying value of software on the company's books increased from $135 million to $145 million year-on-year even after depreciation.

According to a recent company presentation, Contact Energy's SAP software, which was first rolled out in 2010, was moved to AWS and Spark in a hybrid cloud migration around 2017.

“We now have real transparency around hosting and data storage consumption by using Spark’s Revera cloud platform and Amazon Web Services," Contact's general manager ICT Michael Dreyer said at the time.

"This allows us to rapidly adjust and fine-tune our environments even further and the significant operational savings opportunities will help to drive down our cost to serve each customer."

Dreyer is now GM national digital services and CTO at Te Whatu Ora - the Ministry of Health.

In 2018, Contact Energy shifted its SAP environment further, fully onto AWS from Revera's hybrid cloud.

Contact Energy's new presentation described the company's legacy SAP ERP central component (ECC) software as "aged" and facing expiring support.

While users were "accepting" of the current solution, limited if any investment had been made on the software's user interface and user experience.

Issues with data quality were also mentioned and difficulties in driving SAP-centric process efficiencies.



SAP usability issues across Contact Energy have now been addressed by rolling out a new Fiori interface and S/4HANA's user experience framework.

The generation business's maintenance scheduling activities and processes were also targeted for acceleration as well as improving object searches, which were constrained by a legacy database.

Fiori improved productivity and delivered operational savings through real time insights as well as allowing mobility, integration, personalisation and adaptability, the presentation said.

Contact Energy's 2022 annual report described its CRM rollout, which is now being reviewed, as "experiencing delays".

As with ERP, the company had been using CRM software from SAP.

"At 10 years old, our SAP platform needs upgrading to a new version, to keep it operating effectively and to give our people the best possible user experience," the 2022 annual report said.

"The new version is much faster, will have a better user interface, will include new tools to optimise the way people work, and can run on a mobile device."

A monthly vendor payment run that was taking several hours across multiple screens could be done with one click, on one screen, within minutes, the report said.

"As well as increasing efficiency, it will reduce the risk of human error."

Plant maintenance management processes in the generation business would be improved with an expected time saving of 10 to 20 per cent, the report said.

"Ultimately the upgrade will lead to better experiences for all of our customers too."

Reseller News has enquired about partners working on the most recent SAP S/4HANA migration and the project's budget.