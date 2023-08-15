Menu
JB Hi-Fi net profit and earnings take a hit

JB Hi-Fi net profit and earnings take a hit

Comms, audio and accessories drive growth.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Credit: JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi has seen its net profit take a hit from $545 million down to $525 million in FY23, while earnings before tax (EBIT) also shrunk 3.2 per cent to $769 million.

Sales were up 4.3 per cent to A$9.63 billion for the financial year and inventory was A$1.04 billion. 

JB Hi-Fi group CEO Terry Smart said it was a challenging retail environment but remained optimistic in its growing market share.  

"We remained top of mind for shoppers and grew our market share by continuing to drive our value offering, leveraging the strength of our multichannel offer and maintaining our high levels of customer service,” Smart said. 

In Australia, total sales increased 5.6 per cent to A$6.5 billion with key growth categories including communications, audio, accessories, games hardware and services. EBIT was up 1.3 per cent to A$551.9 million.  

Online sales declined 20.9 per cent to A$940 million. 

In New Zealand, total sales were up 11.3 per cent to NZ$292.1 million with key categories including communications, audio, games hardware, fitness and accessories.  

Online sales also took a dive of 25.7 per cent to NZ$32.1 million and EBIT was down 49.9 per cent to NZ$4.4 million. 

"As always, we are thankful to our over 14,500 team members whose continued focus on delivering value and maintaining our high levels of customer service will ensure the long-term sustainability of the business," Smart added.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags jb hi-fi

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

EDGE 2023: Channel unites for networking and welcome dinner

EDGE 2023: Channel unites for networking and welcome dinner

Channel entities came together during a series of one-to-one and ice-breaker meetings take place between vendors and partners from both sides of the Tasman. Consisting of six 12-minute speed dating-style sessions, these meetings presented a prime opportunity for the channel to make new friends, reconnect and establish new deals.

EDGE 2023: Channel unites for networking and welcome dinner
EDGE 2023: Kiwis kick off with Bledisloe Cup and morning session

EDGE 2023: Kiwis kick off with Bledisloe Cup and morning session

New Zealand delegates at EDGE 2023 had the opportunity to have their own dedicated breakout session with Tech Research Asia's Mark Iles diving into exclusive Kiwi insights. But not before indulging in watching the All Blacks give the Wallabies a whopping in the Bledisloe Cup. Special guest, former All Black winger, Stu Wilson shed some colour on his days as a player and captain, while sharing some interesting advice.

EDGE 2023: Kiwis kick off with Bledisloe Cup and morning session
Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Show Comments
 