Menu
Celo tapped for NZ Air Ambulance messaging platform rollout

Celo tapped for NZ Air Ambulance messaging platform rollout

Rolling out Celo’s healthcare messaging solution.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
NZ Air Ambulance

NZ Air Ambulance

Credit: Supplied

New Zealand Air Ambulance is rolling out Celo’s healthcare messaging solution, which was also recently deployed by Doctors Without Borders globally. 

With the largest aeromedical fleet in the country and operating from multiple bases, NZ Air Ambulance services communities and interacts with hospitals nationwide.  

However, instant and secure communications is vital for crews to enable swift coordination and informed decision-making. 

NZ-founded Celo's system enables ambulance aeromedical teams and third parties to easily and securely interact and communicate over a platform designed specifically for that purpose.

Features include an intuitive interface, streamlined real-time communication, and a security structure that meets ISO27001 and HIPAA standards.

NZ Air Ambulance CEO Annabel Toogood said the major benefit of the Celo system was that it is purpose-built for the healthcare environment and was a standalone mission-focused tool rather than an add-on to platforms that have other primary uses.

“Given our scale and approach, including our provision of 24/7 mission coordination capability developed through our work with Starship & Organ Donation NZ, we’re committed to ongoing investment in new technologies that enable us to continue to lead the way in raising the bar in aeromedical services," Toogood said.

“Some of the third party care teams we deal with already use the Celo system and we have ensured that our licence agreement with Celo extends to cover other third parties to enable full interoperability, as this is key to patient outcomes."

Celo’s domestic customers include a number of DHBs including Auckland, Canterbury and Bay of Plenty as well as residential care provider Third Age Health, with a growing number of international customers serviced from the firm's US office.  

A global partnership has also seen Celo's solution deployed across with Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders' teams in over 86 countries.

Celo founder and CEO Steve Vlok said Celo's home market remained a key focus, however. 

“This partnership mirrors our resolute commitment to pioneering technology that generates tangible real-world impact," Vlok said. "We are eagerly looking forward to supporting NZ Air Ambulance in their remarkable endeavours to save lives." 

New Zealand Air Ambulance has a fleet of 11 fixed-wing aircraft and six air ambulance bases across New Zealand. It holds contracts with Te Whatu Ora and the National Ambulance Sector Office (NASO), and operates regional air ambulance services for Northland, Auckland, Taranaki, Hawke’s Bay and Southland.  

Its Auckland base operates the country's national Starship air ambulance service, flying Starship paediatric intensive care teams throughout the country retrieving critically ill children, and also coordinates New Zealand’s heart-lung machine (ECMO) and Organ Donation NZ’s retrieval services.  


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags healthemergency serviceshospitalsCeloNew Zealand Air AmbulanceNZ Air Ambulance

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

EDGE 2023: Channel unites for networking and welcome dinner

EDGE 2023: Channel unites for networking and welcome dinner

Channel entities came together during a series of one-to-one and ice-breaker meetings take place between vendors and partners from both sides of the Tasman. Consisting of six 12-minute speed dating-style sessions, these meetings presented a prime opportunity for the channel to make new friends, reconnect and establish new deals.

EDGE 2023: Channel unites for networking and welcome dinner
EDGE 2023: Kiwis kick off with Bledisloe Cup and morning session

EDGE 2023: Kiwis kick off with Bledisloe Cup and morning session

New Zealand delegates at EDGE 2023 had the opportunity to have their own dedicated breakout session with Tech Research Asia's Mark Iles diving into exclusive Kiwi insights. But not before indulging in watching the All Blacks give the Wallabies a whopping in the Bledisloe Cup. Special guest, former All Black winger, Stu Wilson shed some colour on his days as a player and captain, while sharing some interesting advice.

EDGE 2023: Kiwis kick off with Bledisloe Cup and morning session
Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Show Comments
 