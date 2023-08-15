Menu
High Court slugs One NZ with record $3.7M fine

Competition regulator recounts a history of non-compliance by One NZ, formerly Vodafone NZ.

Rob O'Neill
The Commerce Commission is describing a record almost $3.7 million fine imposed on appeal on One NZ as a significant win for Kiwi consumers.

The $3.675 million fine was for misleading consumers in the marketing of its FibreX broadband service.

Commission chair John Small said the penalty was the highest ever handed down by a court under the Fair Trading Act. 

This reflected the seriousness of the company’s conduct between 2016 and 2018 and would serve as a strong deterrent to other large businesses, Small said.

New Zealanders should be able to trust what businesses said in their marketing and promotions, Small said.

“The Fair Trading Act requires claims to be truthful and accurate in order to give you the information you need to make an informed purchasing decision," he said.

“In this case, One NZ’s conduct was misleading and, in addition to the consumer harm, it distorted competition for the supply of broadband services in New Zealand." 

One NZ spokesperson Conor Roberts said the fine related to a now discontinued promotion that ran from late 2016 to early 2018 when the business was known as Vodafone. 

“We are very disappointed with the outcome and respectfully disagree with the Court’s decisions both in its initial conviction, and subsequent dismissal of our appeal," Roberts said. "We will consider our response and have no further comment at this time.” 

In an appeal judgment released by the High Court on Friday, Justice Moore allowed the Commission’s appeal against the original fine imposed by the District Court and said a greater uplift was required in order “to ensure the penalty ‘stings’ from [One NZ’s] perspective” and to serve as a deterrent. 

This was particularly the case given One NZ’s history of non-compliance with the Fair Trading Act. 

The High Court also dismissed One NZ’s appeal against its conviction on nine of the original charges. 

One NZ, formerly Vodafone NZ, was found guilty by the District Court in 2021 for misleading consumers into believing its FibreX service was fibre-to-the-home broadband. It was also found guilty of falsely suggesting that FibreX was the only available broadband service at their addresses.  

One NZ was fined $2.25 million by the District Court in April last year. The Commission appealed, arguing that the sentence was manifestly inadequate and did not appropriately reflect the seriousness of the offending or the size and financial resources of the business. 

The promotion of FibreX denied consumers the ability to make an informed choice about the most appropriate broadband option for their needs, the regulator argued. 

“By misleading consumers into believing FibreX was fibre-to-the-home, One NZ distorted competition by giving itself an unfair advantage over its competitors who were selling true ‘fibre’, including local fibre companies and other retailers,” Small said. 

One NZ had fallen foul of the law on numerous occasions, the Commission pointed out today.

In July 2023, the regulator issued a "Stop Now" letter to One NZ for representations made in its campaign promoting “100% mobile coverage. Launching 2024”. 

In 2020, Vodafone NZ was warned for misleading consumers about account credits and for representations made in a loyalty discount promotion. 

In 2019 Vodafone NZ was fined $350,000 for making false representations in invoices it sent to customers after it pleaded guilty and was convicted of 14 charges under the Fair Trading Act for conduct that occurred between January 2012 and December 2018.

In 2016 Vodafone NZ was fined $165,000 in the Auckland District Court after pleading guilty to making false price representations in breach of the Fair Trading Act in invoices sent to customers who signed on to its Red Essentials mobile plan between January and December 2014. 


