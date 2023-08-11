WalkMe and Deloitte NZ team up to accelerate digital transformations

Expands upon existing relationships between WalkMe and Deloitte in the US, Australia and Canada.

Jim Nairn (WalkMe) Credit: Supplied

Digital adoption solutions provider WalkMe has partnered with Deloitte New Zealand to accelerate digital transformation strategies for enterprises.

The New Zealand partnership expands upon existing relationships between WalkMe and Deloitte in the US, Australia and Canada.

The alliance will aim to accelerate the results of digital transformations and employee experience through the adoption of digital technologies.

Deloitte said it is investing in a local team to make technology adoptions solutions available to clients across the country.

“We are only scratching the surface of reimagining the way we work,” said Hamish Wilson, partner at Deloitte New Zealand.

“As the asynchronous workplace takes hold, businesses are starting to recognise the relationship between successful digital transformation and the ability for end-users to collaborate by leveraging new ways of working.

“We know the alliance will provide our clients with enhanced solutions that provide clear return on investment, accelerate adoption of new technologies, and support ongoing transformation.”

WalkMe says that its annual State of Digital Adoption survey of nearly 1,500 business leaders found that 34 per cent of digital transformation projects in Australia and New Zealand failed to meet their goals.

The survey also found that that enterprises plan to spend more than US$30 million addressing the inability to fully utilise digital tools in the next three years.

"Digital adoption platforms have emerged as the missing link between the promised value from technology investments and the actual ROI [return on investment] from an organisation’s digital investments,” said Jim Nairn, senior vice president of strategic alliances at WalkMe.

“This expansion of our alliance with Deloitte will strengthen digital adoption and maximise the value from technology investments for more organisations to drive critical business outcomes.”

In June, Deloitte NZ boosted its technology consulting capabilties by appointing eleven new partners across the country.