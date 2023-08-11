Swise.ai easing security compliance burden for MSSPs

Designed for SMEs to achieve, manage and demonstrate cyber security and compliance.

Louise Ardern and Ray Dussan (Swise) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand cyber security and compliance management platform Swise.ai is aiming to ease the burden of security compliance for managed security service providers (MSSPs).

Launched in February by Amaru (formerly Simplify Security) founders Ray Dussan and Louise Ardern as a separate company, the platform is designed for small to medium-size enterprises (SMEs) to achieve, manage and demonstrate cyber security and compliance.

“Navigating the world of cyber security can be overwhelming at times so we designed Swise to be easy to understand, with steps to take to achieve security standards,” Dussan said.

These standards include the compliance standard for service organisations SOC 2, information security management systems standard ISO 27001, cyber security framework NIST CSF, the US Department of Human and Health Services’ Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Australian Cyber Security Centre’s (ACSC) Essential Eight.

“Acquiring a security accreditation involves the coordination of multiple tasks and stakeholders and comes with a high administrative burden of project management,” Dussan said.

“With Swise, this burden is greatly reduced as you can see at a glance which clients have open action items and are falling behind schedule.”

Dussan claims MSSPs can unlock new streams of revenue by expanding their security capabilities in governance, risk and compliance by managing multiple clients through security programs.

As security regulation ramps up across the world and cyber breaches cause increasing disruption, Dussan said, navigating the rapidly shifting security landscape can strain resources for a business.

“You only have to look to America and Australia to see how regulation of security is beginning to become embedded,” he said.

“In our view, it’s only a matter of time before all businesses will have some degree of mandated security compliance.”

The platform also offers services from insurance providers and penetration testing providers, as both cyber insurance and penetration testing is necessary for most security accreditations, Dussan said, but is often a cumbersome and time-consuming task.

“For insurance companies, there’s a real opportunity here for them to have a better understanding of the security posture of the business they are insuring, thereby being able to offer more affordable premiums,” he said. “It’s a win-win situation.”

As for the future of Swise, Dussan says this will be “even more exciting” as they work towards offering businesses and partners real-time cyber risk visibility to prevent and predict breaches powered by artificial intelligence (AI).