Menu
Google brings AI to cloud-hosted development environments

Google brings AI to cloud-hosted development environments

Project IDX combines Codey-powered AI assistance and templates for popular JavaScript frameworks in a cloud-hosted Linux VM. Google said support for Python, Go, and other languages is coming soon.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Google has introduced Project IDX, a browser-based development environment that combines templates and generative AI assistance to make it easier to build and deploy full-stack and multiplatform applications with popular languages and frameworks. Would-be users of the preview service must start by joining a waitlist.

Built on Google Cloud and powered by the Codey foundational AI model, Project IDX starts with a web-based workspace that will feel familiar to developers, Google said. Google with Project IDX is exploring how innovations in AI including Codey and the PaLM 2 large language model can help developers write higher quality code and build applications faster.

Codey provides smart code completion, an assistive chatbot, and contextual code actions such as “add comments” and “explain this code.” AI capabilities for the project are in an early phase, Google said. Code OSS, Microsoft’s GitHub repository for developing the company’s Visual Studio Code editor, also is used by Project IDX.

Introduced August 8, Project IDX is intended to address the difficulty of developing full-stack, multiplatform apps, Google said, in which developers must navigate an “endless sea of complexity, duct-taping together a tech stack that’ll help you bootstrap, compile, test, deploy, and monitor your apps.”

Each Project IDX workspace has the full capabilities of a Linux-based VM, paired with universal access provided by the cloud. New projects can be created from templates for popular frameworks including Angular, Flutter, Next.js, React, Svelte, and Vue, while existing projects can be imported from GitHub. Backing for Python, Go, and other languages will arrive soon, joining support for JavaScript and Dart, Google said.

A fully configured Android emulator and an embedded iOS simulator are also due to arrive shortly, joining a built-in web preview already available. Firebase Hosting also enables shareable previews of web apps before deployment to production. Future plans call for more collaboration capabilities, deeper framework integrations, and more personalised and contextual AI assistance.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Googlejavascript

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

EDGE 2023: Kiwi's kick off with Bledisloe Cup and morning session

EDGE 2023: Kiwi's kick off with Bledisloe Cup and morning session

New Zealand delegates at EDGE 2023 had the opportunity to have their own dedicated breakout session with Tech Research Asia's Mark Iles diving into exclusive Kiwi insights. But not before indulging in watching the All Blacks give the Wallabies a whopping in the Bledisloe Cup. Special guest, former All Black winger, Stu Wilson shed some colour on his days as a player and captain, while sharing some interesting advice.

EDGE 2023: Kiwi's kick off with Bledisloe Cup and morning session
Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
Show Comments
 