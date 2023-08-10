Menu
Beca takes its FranklyAI Teams tool global via Microsoft

Beca takes its FranklyAI Teams tool global via Microsoft

Developed in-house by Beca, FranklyAI is now available globally on the Microsoft Teams store.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Matt Ensor (FranklyAI)

Matt Ensor (FranklyAI)

Credit: Supplied

New Zealand engineering consultancy Beca is taking an in-house AI project dubbed FranklyAI into global markets in partnership with Microsoft.

With the AI-powered and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platformed conversational translator now in the Microsoft Teams store, Beca is shooting for success as a software vendor.

From a brainstorming session in 2018, FranklyAI was initially developed to replace forms and surveys with natural conversations online using AI in more than 100 languages. 

At the time, AI was largely limited to not terribly impressive chatbots, said Matt Ensor, FranklyAI's CEO. However, the Beca team realised it was going to become a very powerful technology. 

FranklyAI was initially developed to empower Beca’s internal teams, improve processes and support customers using large language models. 

An early focus was to do what other translation tools weren’t: incorporating indigenous languages from Torres Strait Creole to Te Reo Māori and Pasifika languages.

However, as founder and CEO, Ensor aimed to make FranklyAI as relevant to his teams as possible, particularly through saving time and cost by “tackling the things that people would love not to do". 

“With traditional online methods, we kept hearing from the same people and we weren’t hearing from the true diversity of the community,” Ensor said.  

With a mission statement of " no voice left behind", the role of FranklyAI was to remove the cultural, language, financial and time barriers to engagement. 

While FranklyAI incorporated GPT-3, the previous iteration of generative AI developed by OpenAI, Ensor was regularly faced with negative perceptions of AI and what it could be. 

That changed virtually overnight when Microsoft announced its partnership with OpenAI. 

“After the beginning of 2023, I no longer needed to explain it – suddenly there was no hard-selling required," Ensor said.

In March and now powered by GPT-4, FranklyAI piloted its new integration within Microsoft Teams. That allowed organisations to integrate FranklyAI into their Teams environment immediately, giving staff access to a confidential generative AI suitable for corporate information. 

The new FranklyAI for Microsoft Teams is customised with guardrails to provide customers with the choice of limiting high-risk use cases and the level of confidentially upheld but also including a master off-switch. 

Audit trails of generative AI use are automatically stored for future analysis, but the off-switch provides an option for use in highly sensitive industries to not log usage.  

Another tool is a brand writer persona which analyses Beca’s brand voice guidelines and countless texts written on behalf of the company to automatically translate every document into the right tone and style. 

Employees can now tell FranklyAI for Microsoft Teams what their clients are looking for and it will review the company CV produced for each project bid and suggest changes.  

FranklyAI can also produce scenarios for staff to test their skills in responding in various scenarios. A 'lessons learnt' module and interactive dashboard enables lessons to be shared across the business during and after projects.

Another tool tests people’s ability to communicate with stakeholders. 

FranklyAI launched on the Microsoft Teams store in May and within two months, 800 organisations were using it globally.

Meanwhile, more than 100,000 messages have been sent via the Teams application within Beca. 

“We could put the same AI into a chat window and get very little uptake," Ensor said. "The secret sauce has been putting it onto Microsoft Teams." 

Microsoft director of SaaS and independent software vendor (ISV) partnerships Lizelle Hughes said it had been an incredibly prescient move by Beca and FranklyAI to get in on the ground floor of generative AI.

Moving into SaaS mode meant Beca could continue to grow significantly without having to take on as many extra people on the ground. 

"This is going to be a big part of their business for the next few years, and we’re looking forward to our partnership supporting no voice left behind," Hughes said.

As for the threat to jobs, Ensor's take is simple: “I always say AI won’t take your job,” he said. “Unless you’re not using it.”  


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftSoftware as a servicebecaMicrosoft TeamsSaaSChatGPTGPT-3GPT-4FranklyAI

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 