Beca takes its FranklyAI Teams tool global via Microsoft

Developed in-house by Beca, FranklyAI is now available globally on the Microsoft Teams store.

Matt Ensor (FranklyAI) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand engineering consultancy Beca is taking an in-house AI project dubbed FranklyAI into global markets in partnership with Microsoft.

With the AI-powered and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platformed conversational translator now in the Microsoft Teams store, Beca is shooting for success as a software vendor.

From a brainstorming session in 2018, FranklyAI was initially developed to replace forms and surveys with natural conversations online using AI in more than 100 languages.

At the time, AI was largely limited to not terribly impressive chatbots, said Matt Ensor, FranklyAI's CEO. However, the Beca team realised it was going to become a very powerful technology.

FranklyAI was initially developed to empower Beca’s internal teams, improve processes and support customers using large language models.



An early focus was to do what other translation tools weren’t: incorporating indigenous languages from Torres Strait Creole to Te Reo Māori and Pasifika languages.

However, as founder and CEO, Ensor aimed to make FranklyAI as relevant to his teams as possible, particularly through saving time and cost by “tackling the things that people would love not to do".

“With traditional online methods, we kept hearing from the same people and we weren’t hearing from the true diversity of the community,” Ensor said.

With a mission statement of " no voice left behind", the role of FranklyAI was to remove the cultural, language, financial and time barriers to engagement.

While FranklyAI incorporated GPT-3, the previous iteration of generative AI developed by OpenAI, Ensor was regularly faced with negative perceptions of AI and what it could be.

That changed virtually overnight when Microsoft announced its partnership with OpenAI.

“After the beginning of 2023, I no longer needed to explain it – suddenly there was no hard-selling required," Ensor said.

In March and now powered by GPT-4, FranklyAI piloted its new integration within Microsoft Teams. That allowed organisations to integrate FranklyAI into their Teams environment immediately, giving staff access to a confidential generative AI suitable for corporate information.

The new FranklyAI for Microsoft Teams is customised with guardrails to provide customers with the choice of limiting high-risk use cases and the level of confidentially upheld but also including a master off-switch.

Audit trails of generative AI use are automatically stored for future analysis, but the off-switch provides an option for use in highly sensitive industries to not log usage.

Another tool is a brand writer persona which analyses Beca’s brand voice guidelines and countless texts written on behalf of the company to automatically translate every document into the right tone and style.

Employees can now tell FranklyAI for Microsoft Teams what their clients are looking for and it will review the company CV produced for each project bid and suggest changes.

FranklyAI can also produce scenarios for staff to test their skills in responding in various scenarios. A 'lessons learnt' module and interactive dashboard enables lessons to be shared across the business during and after projects.

Another tool tests people’s ability to communicate with stakeholders.

FranklyAI launched on the Microsoft Teams store in May and within two months, 800 organisations were using it globally.

Meanwhile, more than 100,000 messages have been sent via the Teams application within Beca.

“We could put the same AI into a chat window and get very little uptake," Ensor said. "The secret sauce has been putting it onto Microsoft Teams."

Microsoft director of SaaS and independent software vendor (ISV) partnerships Lizelle Hughes said it had been an incredibly prescient move by Beca and FranklyAI to get in on the ground floor of generative AI.

Moving into SaaS mode meant Beca could continue to grow significantly without having to take on as many extra people on the ground.

"This is going to be a big part of their business for the next few years, and we’re looking forward to our partnership supporting no voice left behind," Hughes said.

As for the threat to jobs, Ensor's take is simple: “I always say AI won’t take your job,” he said. “Unless you’re not using it.”