Kyndryl and Microsoft team up for generative AI

Will use their joint Innovation Centres.

Kyndryl and Microsoft have ramped up their ongoing partnership to focus on boosting generative artificial intelligence among customers. 

Leveraging the partnership’s joint Innovation Centers, the initiative will bring together Kyndryl’s portfolio in data and AI and Microsoft’s 365 Copilot, Azure OpenAI Service and Fabric. 

Through this, the two companies will design, develop and drive new generative AI solutions. 

Kyndryl said it is also committing to utilising the Kyndryl University for Microsoft to educate its employees on new Microsoft AI technologies. 

The IBM spinoff has also launched an AI-readiness program within Kyndryl Consult that is dedicated to exploring the adoption of generative AI solutions.  

This will see Kyndryl staff help new and existing customers build a data foundation and “navigate the complexity of using new generative AI technologies”. 

“Kyndryl is creating a trusted environment for organisations to explore the benefits and value it can bring to organisations as they look to drive efficiencies, grow and deliver greater business outcomes,” said Stephen Leonard, global alliances and partnerships leader at Kyndryl. 

“With over three decades of experience in delivering data services, advanced security capabilities and managing complex IT environments, we are well-positioned to work alongside Microsoft to help organisations confidently apply generative AI at scale and positively impact their businesses while being mindful of known risks.” 

Stephen Boyle, GM of global partner solutions at Microsoft said partners like Kyndryl are “critical to the successful use of emerging technologies for business”. 

“Together with Kyndryl, we have a shared vision to responsibly enable our customers to jointly explore, design and deploy generative AI solutions across their enterprises, and to do it in a way that enables them to realise business value,” he said. 


