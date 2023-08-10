Menu
Synnex sends Kee Ong to Taiwan HQ as Arthur Gimisis takes over A/NZ

Gimisis has been with Synnex Australia since 2000.

Credit: Synnex

Synnex has named Arthur Gimisis as its new A/NZ CEO following Kee Ong’s promotion as the group CEO at the distributor’s headquarters in Taiwan. 

Reporting directly to Synnex Group president Evans Tu, Ong will be responsible for business management and product planning.

Ong has held the leadership role in A/NZ since 2006, initially joining Mitac International Corporation in 1989 as a software R&D engineer, and later relocating to the UK in 1992, where he served as a product manager in Mitac Europe. 

Ong joined Synnex Australia in 1998 as head of product management before making his way to the top ranks. In March 2018, Synnex Group appointed Ong as the senior vice president of its HQ planning and management division. 

In this capacity, Ong played a key role in the research and development of the group’s management mechanism and system, encompassing areas such as sales and marketing, supply chain logistics, finance and accounting, risk management and human resources.

Ong also spearheaded advancements in automation, and supply chain optimisation with the construction of two major automated logistics centres in Sydney and the commencement of the new headquarters in Melbourne.

Gimisis has been with Synnex Australia since 2000 and has headed up the sales division as sales director since 2010.

During this period, Gimisis has initiated several pivotal initiatives aimed at fostering strong customer relationships, streamlining the sales organisational structure to focus on customer-oriented strategies, and adapting to evolving customer needs.

In May last year, Synnex added Google Cloud to its portfolio in a move it claimed would “significantly benefit Synnex’s cloud channel partners”. 

Synnex Australia posted a revenue uplift of 3.8 per cent to $2.9 billion for the year ending 31 December 2022. 

Profit fell by 16.8 per cent to $37.3 million and cost of sales rose by 4 per cent to $2.7 billion, according to documents on ASIC.




