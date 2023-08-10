Pax8 promotes Craig Donovan to CXO

Craig Donovan (Pax8) Credit: Supplied

Pax8 has promoted Craig Donovan to the newly created position of chief experience officer (CXO).

Colorado-based Donovan has been with Pax8 for almost seven years, most recently in the role of corporate vice president of services.

Pax8 said the newly created position aligns to the evolving needs of the business. Donovan will lead the company’s new experience team that will focus on enhancing experience with partners, vendors and customers.



He will continue to continue to report to Nick Heddy, chief commerce officer.



“Craig has a proven track record of leading partner enablement and services and I am excited to see how his innovative vision will ignite a stakeholder-centric culture across our entire organisation,” Heddy said.

During his tenure at Pax8, Donovan has been recognised for his pivotal role in fostering a strategic-partner-centred approach, including developing the company’s professional services program.

Specifically, the design of professional services automation (PSA) integrations for Pax8’s cloud marketplace has played a critical role in enhancing the partner experience.

Donovan also contributed to the launch of Pax8 Academy, a service aimed at providing comprehensive business and technical development opportunities for partners.

“I hold a profound passion for the channel and its remarkable contributors of partners, vendors and customers," Donovan said.

“The formation of the Pax8 Experience Team marks an infinite opportunity for Pax8 to listen and learn with these stakeholders as we build the future of our marketplace. We will use these insights to drive programs and initiatives that foster a more connected ecosystem.”

In June, Pax8 unveiled a look into future updates of its cloud marketplace, including configure price quoting for cloud, hardware and services.

The update, which was announced at the distributor’s Beyond conference, would enable for the generation of quotes for products and services.