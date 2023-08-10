Menu
Pax8 promotes Craig Donovan to CXO

Pax8 promotes Craig Donovan to CXO

Will lead newly created experience team.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Craig Donovan (Pax8)

Craig Donovan (Pax8)

Credit: Supplied

Pax8 has promoted Craig Donovan to the newly created position of chief experience officer (CXO). 

Colorado-based Donovan has been with Pax8 for almost seven years, most recently in the role of corporate vice president of services. 

Pax8 said the newly created position aligns to the evolving needs of the business. Donovan will lead the company’s new experience team that will focus on enhancing experience with partners, vendors and customers. 

He will continue to continue to report to Nick Heddy, chief commerce officer. 

“Craig has a proven track record of leading partner enablement and services and I am excited to see how his innovative vision will ignite a stakeholder-centric culture across our entire organisation,” Heddy said. 

During his tenure at Pax8, Donovan has been recognised for his pivotal role in fostering a strategic-partner-centred approach, including developing the company’s professional services program.

Specifically, the design of professional services automation (PSA) integrations for Pax8’s cloud marketplace has played a critical role in enhancing the partner experience. 

Donovan also contributed to the launch of Pax8 Academy, a service aimed at providing comprehensive business and technical development opportunities for partners.

“I hold a profound passion for the channel and its remarkable contributors of partners, vendors and customers," Donovan said.  

“The formation of the Pax8 Experience Team marks an infinite opportunity for Pax8 to listen and learn with these stakeholders as we build the future of our marketplace. We will use these insights to drive programs and initiatives that foster a more connected ecosystem.” 

In June, Pax8 unveiled a look into future updates of its cloud marketplace, including configure price quoting for cloud, hardware and services. 

The update, which was announced at the distributor’s Beyond conference, would enable for the generation of quotes for products and services. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Pax8

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 