Menu
Julia language cracks top 20 in Tiobe popularity index

Julia language cracks top 20 in Tiobe popularity index

Qualities such as speed and scalability make Julia an attractive alternative to Python, R, and MATLAB for data science and mathematical computation, Tiobe said.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Photo 153538218 | Coding © Djbobus | Dreamstime.com

Julia, a high-performance dynamic language for numerical computing, and potential rival to Python for data science, has cracked the top 20 in the Tiobe Index of programming language popularity for the first time.

In the August 2023 release of the Tiobe Index published August 6, Julia ranked as the 20th most popular language, with a rating of 0.85%. “Why does it deserve this top 20 position? Julia is especially used in the data science and mathematical computation world,” Paul Jansen, CEO of Tiobe Software, said.

“But we already have got top 20 contenders in this field such as Python, R, and MATLAB. So why then Julia?,” Jansen continued. “Well, Julia is faster than Python, more suitable to write large systems in it than R and less expensive than MATLAB.” Qualities such as speed and scalability make Julia an attractive alternative, Jansen said. But Julia requires more programming skills than Python, R, and MATLAB, he added.

Tiobe gauges language popularity through a formula that assesses searches of programming languages in popular search engines such as Google, Bing, and Yahoo. The formula takes into account the number of skilled engineers worldwide, courses, and third-party vendors related to specific languages.

The Tiobe Index top 10 for August 2023 was as follows:

  1. Python, with a rating of 13.33%
  2. C, 11.41%
  3. C++, 10.63%
  4. Java, 10.33%
  5. C#, 7.04%
  6. JavaScript, 3.29%
  7. Visual Basic, 2.64%
  8. SQL, 1.53%
  9. Assembly, 1.34%
  10. PHP, 1.27%

The alternative PYPL Popularity of Programming Language index ranks languages based on how often language tutorials are searched in Google. The PYPL index top 10 for August 2023 were as follows:

  1. Python, with a 28.04% share
  2. Java, 15.78%
  3. JavaScript, 9.27%
  4. C#, 6.77%
  5. C/C++, 6.59%
  6. PHP, 5.01%
  7. R, 4.35%
  8. TypeScript, 3.09%
  9. Swift, 2.54%
  10. Objective-C, 2.15%

Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 