NZ IT contractors prioritising pay, flexibility

Nathan Masters (Taska360) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand IT contractors are prioritising renumeration and flexibility of working arrangements when searching for work.

This is according to IT recruitment specialist and all-of-government (AoG) recruitment provider Taska360, in a survey of more than 350 IT professionals from Taska360’s tech contractor workforce and wider tech candidate marketplace.

The experience of respondents included business analysts, project managers, programme managers, change managers, software developers and test analysts.

Taska360 general manager Nathan Masters claimed that the reliance on a "flexible, talented and adaptable workforce is more critical than ever”.

“Contractors have emerged as pivotal resources, enabling organisations to meet their strategic objectives while navigating the intricacies of an ever-evolving landscape.”

When considering new roles, renumeration and flexibility were identified as the top priorities for contactors seeking work, the 2023 New Zealand Talent Pulse Report identified.

The majority of respondents, at 64.3 per cent, specified an attractive salary or contract rate as the most important decider for a new role.

Coming in second was flexibility, with 42 per cent of respondents highlighting the ability to work from home two or three days a week as essential.

Challenging work, the organisation’s culture and values and the ability to work entirely remotely also appeared on the list as influencing factors for job seekers.

Also identified in the report were the vehicles to uncovering job opportunities, with 65 per cent of respondents relying on digital job platforms and 65 per cent identifying recruitment agencies as

Further, 60 per cent said their personal networks provide job opportunities.

When asked if they were contemplating a move offshore in the next 12 months, 85.4 per cent said no, indicating a strong local contracting market.

“Even though the market isn’t as buoyant as it was 12 months ago, unemployment, which is at 3.6 per cent, is still very, very low meaning that talent is still very difficult to find. This is especially true in the cyber security space and in DevOps/DevSecOps,” Masters added.

“So, organisations still need to be cognisant that the contracting marketplace is still buoyant, meaning that we continue to see employees leaving their permanent roles to take up contracting positions. We believe this will slow leading into the election in October but suspect in 2024 this trend will pick up.”