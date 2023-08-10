Theta buys Tauranga-based security consultancy Cybersmart

Rob Lee (Theta) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand-owned and operated technology solutions provider Theta has bought Cybersmart, a Tauranga-based cyber security consultancy.



Adding Cybersmart and its people to Theta's existing pool of security professionals was a significant milestone and would positively impact customers, Theta said.

“Cyber security threats never sleep, and I’m sure that holds true for our Theta security team some days," said Theta CEO Rob Lee.

"We know that we need the necessary resources and expertise to ensure we can continue providing customers with high-quality security support."

Expanding its team positioned Theta well to deliver innovative, scalable services while retaining its close customer relationships and agile approach, Lee said.

Over the last seven years, Cybersmart had become a trusted local security consultancy in the Bay of Plenty and nationally, he said.

Cybersmart also had strong relationships with Palo Alto Networks and Juniper Networks that would significantly boost Theta’s capabilities.

Stephan van Lieshout, director and principal consultant at Cybersmart, said the firm was serious about helping customers use modern digital tools and services securely and with confidence.

"In the online information environment, where modern threats are constantly evolving, this is a challenge that is daunting for many businesses," he said.

"Together with Theta, we’ll be able to help more people and businesses across the country overcome their security challenges and concerns enabling business success and economic growth.”

Theta has been driving technology transformation for Kiwi businesses for over 28 years.

Now, under the leadership of head of cyber security Liz Knight, growth was accelerating in specific focus areas including analytics, training, and solutions to support internal IT and security teams.

“We’re extremely fortunate and privileged to have such an experienced, capable group of security professionals joining our team," Knight said.

"Welcoming a team of experts with such an extensive wealth of knowledge, who are so widely respected in the industry, enhances our capabilities and potential for growth and innovation.”

Theta chair Susan Paterson said the buyout was Theta’s seventh over the past 13 years.

"In addition to significant organic growth, it furthers the companies’ goal to consolidate locally grown IT companies into a diverse, proudly Kiwi, and highly credible world-class IT consultancy," she said.

Theta’s acquisitions have included Inhouse BI, Prophesy, Designertech, IGA and Indigo.

The Cybersmart acquisition was made for an undisclosed sum comprising Theta shares and cash, with the official handover taking place on 7 August.