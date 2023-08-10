Menu
Theta buys Tauranga-based security consultancy Cybersmart

Theta buys Tauranga-based security consultancy Cybersmart

Cybersmart brings strong relationships with Palo Alto Networks and Juniper Networks.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Rob Lee (Theta)

Rob Lee (Theta)

Credit: Supplied

New Zealand-owned and operated technology solutions provider Theta has bought Cybersmart, a Tauranga-based cyber security consultancy. 

Adding Cybersmart and its people to Theta's existing pool of security professionals was a significant milestone and would positively impact customers, Theta said.

“Cyber security threats never sleep, and I’m sure that holds true for our Theta security team some days," said Theta CEO Rob Lee. 

"We know that we need the necessary resources and expertise to ensure we can continue providing customers with high-quality security support."

Expanding its team positioned Theta well to deliver innovative, scalable services while retaining its close customer relationships and agile approach, Lee said.

Over the last seven years, Cybersmart had become a trusted local security consultancy in the Bay of Plenty and nationally, he said.

Cybersmart also had strong relationships with Palo Alto Networks and Juniper Networks that would significantly boost Theta’s capabilities. 

Stephan van Lieshout, director and principal consultant at Cybersmart, said the firm was serious about helping customers use modern digital tools and services securely and with confidence. 

"In the online information environment, where modern threats are constantly evolving, this is a challenge that is daunting for many businesses," he said. 

"Together with Theta, we’ll be able to help more people and businesses across the country overcome their security challenges and concerns enabling business success and economic growth.”

Theta has been driving technology transformation for Kiwi businesses for over 28 years. 

Now, under the leadership of head of cyber security Liz Knight, growth was accelerating in specific focus areas including analytics, training, and solutions to support internal IT and security teams.

“We’re extremely fortunate and privileged to have such an experienced, capable group of security professionals joining our team," Knight said. 

"Welcoming a team of experts with such an extensive wealth of knowledge, who are so widely respected in the industry, enhances our capabilities and potential for growth and innovation.”

Theta chair Susan Paterson said the buyout was Theta’s seventh over the past 13 years. 

"In addition to significant organic growth, it furthers the companies’ goal to consolidate locally grown IT companies into a diverse, proudly Kiwi, and highly credible world-class IT consultancy," she said.

Theta’s acquisitions have included Inhouse BI, Prophesy, Designertech, IGA and Indigo. 

The Cybersmart acquisition was made for an undisclosed sum comprising Theta shares and cash, with the official handover taking place on 7 August.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags juniper networkspalo alto networksCybersmartThetacyber security

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 