N4L scopes next generation schools network

N4L wants to confirm required replacement network equipment and internet services by mid-2024.

Larrie Moore (N4L) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand schools cyber security and network services supplier Network for Learning (N4L) is engaging the market to scope its next generation managed network.

The Crown-owned technology company, which appointed five new network partners to upgrade school wi-fi in March, provides faster, safer internet for schools and kura through a range of managed broadband, wi-fi, and cybersecurity products and services.

These are collectively referred to as N4L’s managed network, for which existing contracts for expire in 2026.

N4L has now begun planning the next generation of managed network services, dubbed MN3.0. Through that process, N4L wants to confirm the required replacement network equipment and internet services by mid-2024.

"This will provide the necessary lead time to replace network equipment that is approaching end of service, and to ensure smooth cutover and/or continuity of N4L monitoring and support services for school internet connections," the notice explained.

N4L advised it intended to go to market in the near future to identify and engage a preferred a preferred supplier or suppliers for MN3.0.

The procurement process is expected to include an initial registration of interest (ROI) to develop a shortlist of suitable and experienced respondents ahead of a tender process, likely in late August.

In its 2022 financial year, N4L paid $41.9 million to suppliers and staff, up from $33.2 million in 2021. Its personnel costs in 2022 were $18.4 million, up from $10.9 million in 2021.

N4L's total income in 2022 was $45.4 million, up from $34.6 million.

In mid 2022, NFL selected Chorus and Spark to deliver hyperfibre-grade broadband services for schools.

Larrie Moore, chief executive officer of N4L, said at the time that technology was helping to provide more diverse learning opportunities.

“The way our tamariki are learning is changing and with this comes the need for ultra-fast fibre and low latency,” he said.