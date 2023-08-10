Menu
Salesforce Einstein Studio to help enterprises train generative AI models

Salesforce Einstein Studio to help enterprises train generative AI models

Einstein Studio can also help enterprises connect their data from Salesforce Data Cloud to third-party AI offerings including Amazon SageMaker and Google’s Vertex AI for model training.

Anirban Ghoshal Anirban Ghoshal (InfoWorld)
Comments

Salesforce released a new no-code, interface-based AI and generative AI model training tool, dubbed Einstein Studio, as part of its Data Cloud offering.

Targeted at data scientists and engineers, Einstein Studio is designed to help enterprises connect their Salesforce data to any AI or large language model, including Llama 2 and OpenAI’s GPT 4, for enhancing and accelerating the development of AI and generative AI applications, the company said.

Einstein Studio is generally available at launch and comes bundled with Data Cloud at no added cost.

Enterprises will be able to save on cost and time and be faster to market due to the in-built features of the tool, such as zero-ETL (extract, transform, load), according to analysts.

“Moving data around has been a major issue when it comes to model training as it required time-consuming integrations. Zero-ETL means keeping the data where it is,” said Andy Thurai, principal analyst at Constellation Research.

Other time-consuming issues that the tool solves, according to Thurai, include eliminating the need for data normalisation, and cleaning and providing real-time data for model training as Einstein Studio automatically “harmonises” an enterprise’s Salesforce data and draws updated data from the Data Cloud.

“Providing real-time data for model training is something that most developers are struggling with. Once you take the snapshot of the data for model development, then the latest or fresh data won’t factor in the model development,” Thurai said.

Einstein Studio also comes with other features that can help enterprises serve models and monitor them for discrepancies, the company said. The new tool can also help enterprises connect data to AI or large language models being trained on other platforms such as Amazon SageMaker and Google’s Vertex AI.

As part of the new offering, Salesforce said it will provide a control panel to help data scientists and engineers govern how their data is being exposed to chosen AI platforms for training.

The move to launch Einstein Studio, according to Thurai, helps Salesforce cater to two sets of users or customers — users who want to create and train their own custom models, and users who already have an existing custom model or want to fine-tune any open source large language model with their custom data from Salesforce.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags salesforcegenerative AI

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 