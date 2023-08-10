Menu
NZ ICT services market to reach $5B in FY27

Driven by UC&CC, cloud and cyber security.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

The total ICT services market in New Zealand, encompassing business and enterprise, is forecast to reach nearly $5 billion in FY27. 

This is according to analyst firm Venture Insights, which predicts the growth to $4.9 billion will be driven by cloud computing and cyber security. 

“This market is growing much faster than traditional fixed and mobile telecommunications services,” said David Kennedy, managing director at Venture Insights. “It is also a very competitive market and local telcos have only a small share of it.”

Cloud computing, including cloud infrastructure, platform and software as a service (SaaS), are predicted to add up to $3.7 billion in FY27. 

Kennedy said that strong growth in spending on cloud computing is predicted as businesses continue with digital transformations. 

Further, ongoing investment in New Zealand-based cloud infrastructure by global hyperscalers signifies confidence in the demand for cloud services. 

“Cloud is the biggest part of the ICT market and that part is increasingly dominated by global hyperscale cloud providers and SaaS providers, who are increasingly investing in New Zealand infrastructure to support growth in demand.”

A worsening security environment has led to an increase in expected security spending in the coming years and is predicted to exceed $800 million in FY27. 

“This is on top of the business trends already driving security spending: digital transformation, ongoing remote work practices and the growth in cloud computing across all segments,” Kennedy said. 

The unified communications, collaboration and contact centres (UC&CC) market is expected to reach over $300 million in FY27 (excluding legacy and IP voice calling).

While a smaller market than cloud and cyber security, it boomed through the pandemic and will see continued growth through the increasing adoption of cloud-based services and flexible working environments, Kennedy said. 

“The rise of hybrid working has boosted spending on UC applications like Zoom, Teams and Google Suite,” he added.  

“Some companies are trying to reel in working from home, but hybrid working is here to stay and that will mean rising spending on these applications, plus more investment in better broadband links to homes and offices to support them”.

The local spend on security follows analysis from research firm IDC that came out last month, which claimed 44 per cent of CIOs will focus spending on security, making it the investment area with the highest priority.


