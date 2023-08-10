Menu
Gen-AI HPC infrastructure provider CoreWeave scores $2.3 billion financing deal

Gen-AI HPC infrastructure provider CoreWeave scores $2.3 billion financing deal

CoreWeave, a specialised, AI-focused cloud provider offering high performance compute services, has landed a whopping $2.3 billion in debt financing from several private equity firms.

Jon Gold Jon Gold (Network World)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

CoreWeave, a specialist cloud provider offering high performance computing services to meet growing corporate demand for generative AI workloads, announced Thursday that it has received a $2.3 billion debt financing package from several asset management firms.

The key to CoreWeave’s focus on the AI market is in its hardware. The company sells primarily GPU-based virtual machines, which are particularly well-suited for AI workloads. According to Gartner vice president and analyst Arun Chandrasekaran, CoreWeave’s advertised low cost is a function of its ties to Nvidia, with which, CoreWeave has said, it has a preferred supplier arrangement, enabling it to pass on savings.

“They’re not general purpose for all workloads, and you’re not going to run web applications [on CoreWeave,]” Chandrasekaran said. “But they’re really focused on these machine learning workloads.”

Financial support for generative AI compute

CoreWeave’s new financial support is an interesting development in the generative AI marketplace, he noted, given that there are several different layers to that market, which all face different conditions for growth. At the infrastructure level where CoreWeave and competitors like Paperspace, Lambda Labs and a few others operate, their specialisation is enough to set them apart and provide a different value proposition than the major hyperscalers.

“A lot of the attention is on the [large language] model layer these days, but I have a feeling that the model space is going to be hard to differentiate in the long run,” said Chandrasekaran. “The question is what is the competitive mode for these companies [and] it’s very fragmented and unclear who the winners and losers will be.”

The demand for generative AI cloud services, both for training and operational purposes, is likely to continue to grow for the foreseeable future, he added.

“As you can imagine, these generative AI models require an enormous amount of infrastructure to train and also to run,” Chandrasekaran said. “There are many different ways in which you could train models today, but many are getting trained in cloud infrastructure.”

The equity firms behind the debt package — which include Magnetar Capital and Blackstone — said that CoreWeave is well-positioned to become a key part of the rapidly growing marketplace for generative AI, thanks to its focus on providing a low-cost, AI-specialised cloud computing alternative to hyperscalers like Amazon and Microsoft.

“CoreWeave is well equipped to meet the world’s increasing need for high-performance compute and serve as a value-added provider to each of its customers,” said Magnetar managing partner and chief investment officer David Snyderman, in a statement.

(Editor’s note: Blackstone Inc. is the corporate parent of IDG Inc. and its Foundry brands, including Network World and Computerworld.)


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 