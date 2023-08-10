Menu
NetApp debuts new partner programme across A/NZ

Partner Sphere programme enables partners to move between sell-to, sell-through and sell-with sales motions.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Matthew Hurford (NetApp)

Credit: Supplied

NetApp has launched new programme Partner Sphere, signalling the storage vendor’s commitment to strengthening its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) ecosystem.

First signalled in October, the storage vendor said the tiered partner programme, which replaces the former Unified Partner Program, aims to deliver greater customer value and accelerated business growth by growing flash revenue and accelerating cloud adoption. 

It offers a unified engagement model enabling partners to move between sell-to, sell-through and sell-with sales motions to accelerate revenue. 

“This program ... enables partners in the digital and cloud transformation market by offering specialised services and capabilities to support the entire customer journey for their data centre needs both on-prem and in the cloud,” said Stephen Persoglia, NetApp A/NZ director of partners. 

The programme also offers 11 Services Certified tracks and 19 Solution Competencies aligned to three key focus areas. 

“Our new engagement model and tiering system … will incentivise and accelerate our partners’ reach in flash and cloud with reciprocal value that increases as partners move up program tiers,” Persoglia said.   

The three tiers – Approved, Preferred and Prestige – are part of a framework that supports each partner’s unique go-to-market strategy, he added. 

NetApp A/NZ managing director Matt Hurford reiterated the vendor’s commitment to the local partner ecosystem.  

“Our evolved partner strategy will greatly enable organisations to deliver significant customer value and better harness innovative technologies to support the local market to drive digital transformation,” he said. 


