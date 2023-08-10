Menu
Cloudera taps ex-ASG president Charles Sansbury as new CEO

Takes over from Rob Beardon.

Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Charles Sansbury (Cloudera)

Credit: Supplied

Cloudera has appointed former ASG Technologies president and CEO Charles Sansbury as its new CEO to focus on business growth acceleration.

He takes over the role from Rob Beardon, who exited the business in June.

Sansbury has extensive leadership experience in the software industry. Prior to his time at ASG, he held senior leadership roles at The Attachmate Group and Vignette, as well a brief six-month stint at Micro Focus.

“In his twenty-plus years in corporate leadership roles, Charles has architected and led successful business strategies and operational initiatives that have delivered accelerated business growth,” said Jeff Hawn, chairman of the board of directors.

“His leadership will drive Cloudera’s exciting hybrid data strategy in the era of AI that enables companies to benefit from all their data.”

Sansbury said he was confident confident the company will continue to execute on its product leadership position and growth initiatives.

“I was drawn to Cloudera for the quality of its team, its world-class customers and its position as a technology leader delivering critical enterprise AI capabilities,” he added.

In November, the vendor launched its new Partner Network program aimed at recognising and rewarding partners for their contribution to the vendor’s go-to-market success.

The redesigned program replaced the Cloudera Connect partner program as part of efforts to help partners guide their customers to adopt modern data strategies based on the Cloudera hybrid data platform.


