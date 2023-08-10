Menu
Commvault joins AWS ISV program

Commvault joins AWS ISV program

Expansion of an ongoing partnership.

Nurhuda Syed Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Data protection and management solutions vendor Commvault has joined Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) ISV Workload Migration Program.

Through the program, the vendor claims it can help accelerate customers’ migration to AWS through promotional credits and enhanced technical support.

This is an expanded partnership between the two organisations and a continued integration of its services.

“Our partnership with Commvault is predicated on providing our joint customers with the best cloud experience – from enterprise-class data protection and management to efficiencies that speed business outcomes while minimising cost savings,” said Hitesh Kumeria, global lead for AWS' ISV Workload Migration Program.

“With the addition of Commvault to our ISV Workload Migration Program and their attainment of multiple Service Ready Program designations, we are doubling down on our commitment to jointly solving our customers’ data challenges and delivering a clear path to the cloud.”

Additionally, Commvault has attained multiple AWS Service Ready Program designations, which means its software is now validated as AWS Graviton, AWS PrivateLink and Amazon Linux Ready for its Backup & Recovery product.

Commvault achieved the designations following a validation process conducted by AWS Partner Solutions Architects to ensure its solution aligns to the “well-architected” framework and best practices defined by Amazon.

For instance, to be AWS Graviton Ready, partners must be able to ensure that customers realise the best price-performance for data management by leveraging AWS Graviton processors while also helping them meet their shared sustainability responsibilities.

To be AWS PrivateLink Ready, partners must ensure that customers can secure their traffic between virtual private cloud (VPCs) and on-premises without exposing data to the internet.

As for being AWS Linux Ready, partners must enable customers to leverage Amazon’s performance and Amazon Linux to drive data protection of Amazon EC2 and other AWS services.

“For years, Commvault has offered the widest breadth of cloud native support for AWS workloads, ensuring customers’ data is secure throughout their entire cloud journey,” said Michael Fasulo, director of product management at Commvault.

“Today we take that one step further by joining the AWS ISV Workload Migration program and having our solution validated for AWS Graviton, AWS PrivateLink, and Amazon Linux as part of the AWS Service Ready Program.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags commvaultindependent software vendors (ISVs)AWS

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 