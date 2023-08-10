Databricks names Adam Beavis as new country lead

The appointment bolsters Databricks' growth and expansion strategy in A/NZ which is a key market in the region.

Data analytics platform Databricks has hired Adam Beavis as vice president and country manager for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

The appointment bolsters Databricks' growth and expansion strategy in A/NZ which is a key market in the region.

In his new role, Beavis will be responsible for leading A/NZ business and driving data lakehouse adoption across a range of industries, including retail, enterprise, FSI, digital natives, government and natural resources, mining and utilities.

Prior to joining Databricks, Beavis served as the managing director of AWS cloud management platform, Stax and spent eight years at AWS and has also worked for Red Hat, Thomas Duryea Consulting, CommVault, and VMware.

“We’re thrilled to have Adam join our leadership team to help supercharge our growth throughout A/NZ,” Asia Pacific and Japan senior vice president and general manager, Ed Lenta said.

“He brings with him a wealth of experience and proven track record in helping businesses solve their technology problems, and I have every confidence that he will play a critical role in the future of innovation and lakehouse adoption in the region, helping local customers understand the potential of data and AI on a unified platform.”

In July, Databricks hired former Salesforce veteran Cecily Ng as its general manager for ASEAN to drive lakehouse adoption and strengthen its presence across the region.

