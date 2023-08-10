Menu
Chillisoft recruits Exabeam to advance security operations

Partnership aims to help solve integration-related cybersecurity challenges faced by New Zealand customers.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Alex Teh (Chillisoft)

Credit: Chillisoft

Specialist cyber security distributor Chillisoft has inked a distribution agreement with "new-scale" security incident and response (SIEM) specialist Exabeam.

Chillisoft CEO Alex Teh said Exabeam’s international relationships and strong technical integration with vendors like Netskope and Mimecast played an important role in the decision to partner with Exabeam in New Zealand. 

"In our opinion, the SIEM has never been more important as companies look to get better visibility of cyberattacks and take AI-based automation and orchestrated action to remediate against threats and attacks," Teh said.

The new partnership aimed to help solve integration-related cybersecurity challenges faced by New Zealand customers by giving them the ability to integrate enterprise security controls and on-premises, cloud-native and mobile solutions, as well as to work more easily with cloud service providers. 

Exabeam uses machine learning to understand user and entity behaviour, helping organisations to hone in on the most urgent security incidents.

Chillisoft delivers technical enablement, training and certification for New Zealand companies relying on managed service partners as their outsourced security operations centers. It also works with several other XDR Alliance partners, including Netskope and Mimecast.

“With their strong market presence and extensive expertise, we are confident that this collaboration will enable us to expand our reach and provide exceptional cybersecurity solutions to businesses across New Zealand," said Sean Abbott, APAC director of channels and alliances for Exabeam.

Exabeam will be participating in a partner launch roadshow in August in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch and sponsoring Chillisoft’s September cybersecurity event, CybersecCon.


Tags SIEMchillisoftExabeamSecurity Incident and Event Management (SIEM)cyber security

