​CCL bags VMware sovereign cloud status

Spark-owned hybrid cloud specialist CCL has earned VMware sovereign cloud status to help end users meet geo-specific hosting requirements.

Qualifying for the VMware sovereign cloud framework involved an assessment of CCL’s cloud services and infrastructure, networks, and datacentres.

The designation validated Spark Business Group, through CCL, provided specialised technical proficiency and sovereign capabilities to ensure classified data was protected, compliant, and resident within a national territory and subject to the laws of that country.

“This designation is further validation of our long-term commitment to sovereign IT capability, and the heritage we have in supporting many of New Zealand’s largest public sector organisations," said Richard Adams, CEO of CCL.

“Our goal is to help New Zealand organisations select the best cloud platform for their business whether that involves on-premise, private, or public cloud platforms."

CCL's team uses cloud frameworks and tools such as its CloudIQ service to help manage multiple and complex cloud environments and help customers transform, Adams said.

“There is no data sovereignty without cloud sovereignty," said Angela Cunneen, VMware NZ country manager. "And sovereignty doesn’t have to come at the expense of cloud innovation."

VMware sovereign cloud providers helped customers reduce the risk of unlocking the value of data while they innovated and drove digital transformation, she said.

Earlier this month, Datacom inked an all-of-government cloud contract with the Department of Internal Affairs.