Menu
​CCL bags VMware sovereign cloud status

​CCL bags VMware sovereign cloud status

Programme aims to reduce the risk of unlocking the value of data.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Richard Adams (CCL)

Richard Adams (CCL)

Credit: Supplied

Spark-owned hybrid cloud specialist CCL has earned VMware sovereign cloud status to help end users meet geo-specific hosting requirements.

Qualifying for the VMware sovereign cloud framework involved an assessment of CCL’s cloud services and infrastructure, networks, and datacentres. 

The designation validated Spark Business Group, through CCL, provided specialised technical proficiency and sovereign capabilities to ensure classified data was protected, compliant, and resident within a national territory and subject to the laws of that country. 

“This designation is further validation of our long-term commitment to sovereign IT capability, and the heritage we have in supporting many of New Zealand’s largest public sector organisations," said Richard Adams, CEO of CCL. 

“Our goal is to help New Zealand organisations select the best cloud platform for their business whether that involves on-premise, private, or public cloud platforms."

CCL's team uses cloud frameworks and tools such as its CloudIQ service to help manage multiple and complex cloud environments and help customers transform, Adams said.

“There is no data sovereignty without cloud sovereignty," said Angela Cunneen, VMware NZ country manager. "And sovereignty doesn’t have to come at the expense of cloud innovation."

VMware sovereign cloud providers helped customers reduce the risk of unlocking the value of data while they innovated and drove digital transformation, she said.

Earlier this month, Datacom inked an all-of-government cloud contract with the Department of Internal Affairs.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags VMwaredata sovereigntyCCLsparkCloud

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 