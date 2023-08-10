Menu
Generative AI usage gains traction among enterprises

Generative AI usage gains traction among enterprises

Although it is still early days for the technology, the McKinsey report showed its adoption is picking up across industry sectors.

Anirban Ghoshal Anirban Ghoshal (CIO (US))
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

The usage of generative AI across enterprises is already widespread, although it is still early days for the new technology, according to a report from McKinsey’s AI consulting service, Quantum Black.

The report is based on an online survey conducted in April, which received responses from 1,684 participants globally across multiple industry sectors, company sizes, and functional specialties.

Nearly 22 per cent of the respondents said they are using generative AI for their work. This usage was highest in the technology sector, and among respondents from North America, the report showed.

Industry verticals, including financial services, retail, professional services, and healthcare were also using generative AI but trailed behind the technology sector, according to the report.

“While our estimates suggest that tech companies, unsurprisingly, are poised to see the highest impact from gen AI — adding value equivalent to as much as 9 per cent of global industry revenue — knowledge-based industries such as banking (up to 5 per cent), pharmaceuticals, and medical products (also up to 5 per cent), and education (up to 4 per cent) could experience significant effects as well,” the report said.

In contrast, manufacturing-based industries, such as aerospace, automotive, and advanced electronics could experience less disruptive effects due to limitations of the new technology’s usage in these industries as most work requires physical labour, the report said.

The findings also showed that the most commonly reported uses of generative AI are in marketing, sales, product development, and service operations.

Almost 14 per cent of the respondents said their organisation was using generative AI in the marketing and sales division, followed by 13 per cent and 10 per cent of the respondents saying their organisations were making use of the new AI technology across product development and service operations, respectively.

Marketing use cases of generative AI, as per the report, included crafting text documents, summarising documents, and personalised marketing. Other functions were found to be using generative AI to identify customer needs, draft technical documents, create new product designs, and forecast trends.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags generative AI

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 