Datacom partners with Nozomi Networks for critical infrastructure security

Datacom partners with Nozomi Networks for critical infrastructure security

Datacom will also offer a new layer of physical security products and services.

Rob O'Neill
Karl Wright (Datacom)

Karl Wright (Datacom)

Credit: Supplied

Datacom Group has formed a strategic partnership with operational technology and critical infrastructure security firm Nozomi Networks.

The deal will provide managed security service support and operational visibility for operational technology and industrial control system environments in New Zealand.

Datacom said it believed it will become the first all-service operational technology managed security service provider (MSSP) in New Zealand to combine services and implementation for the IT side and the operational technology (OT) side of security.

Datacom will also be adding an additional layer of physical security to its offerings, with electronic surveillance, employee access – swipe card, alarms and location tracking – video surveillance and automatic licence plate recognition.

Supporting Datacom will be industrial control system and operational technology security experts SGS ECL.

OT refers to the use of hardware and software systems, including industrial internet of things (IoT) solutions, to control and monitor physical devices and processes in various industries such as water treatment, power generation, manufacturing, utilities, transportation and more. 

It includes industrial control systems, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems and other technologies crucial for critical infrastructure operations.

Datacom Group CISO and CIO Karl Wright said the new converged IT and operational technology MSSP offering not only supported the government’s focus on strengthening the resilience of Aotearoa New Zealand’s critical infrastructure, but also addressed growing concerns at the board level when it comes to managing operational cyber risks to the likes of utilities, energy, transport, healthcare and manufacturing organisations.

“Ensuring Aotearoa’s critical infrastructure – including our energy and water supplies, healthcare, communications [and] transport – is adequately protected from external attacks and political threat actors is crucial to our country, our communities and our economy," Wright said.

“Globally, we’ve seen a noticeable increase in the number of targeted attacks against critical infrastructure. These attacks are designed to inflict maximum disruption and financial loss." 

Datacom – backed by its cybersecurity team and 24/7 security operations centre – will provide MSSP support, including ongoing monitoring and incident response support to customers with Nozomi Networks sensors and monitoring consoles, while SGS ECL will provide technical expertise, including installation, configuration, maintenance, escalation support and consultancy support.

Nozomi Networks solutions support more than 89 million devices in thousands of installations across energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities, building automation, smart cities and critical infrastructure. Its products are deployable onsite and in the cloud and span IT, OT and IoT.

Use cases stretch beyond cyber security, and include troubleshooting, asset management and predictive maintenance.

Underpinning the new offering is a new threat detection and monitoring platform in Datacom’s Cyber Defence Operations Centre designed specifically for this new offering and enabling a level of proactive monitoring and response capability not currently offered in New Zealand.

“As operational technology, IT and IoT worlds converge, the attack surface is growing larger and securing it is more complex,” said Chet Namboodri, Nozomi Networks senior vice president of alliances and channels. 

“We are pleased to team with Datacom to provide customers with the best possible solution to minimise security risk and maximise operational resilience, all with the assurance of managed services through a highly respected partner.”

Peter Jackson, SGS ECL engineering manager, said the company had worked successfully with Datacom to defend critical infrastructure and the partners were taking the next step in supporting NZ industrial organisations.


