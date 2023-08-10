Arrow locks down Commvault A/NZ distie deal

Menu
Covers Commvault’s entire suite of products.

Arrow Electronics has signed a distribution deal with data protection software Commvault for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

The deal, which builds on the pair’s global relationship, includes Commvault’s entire suite of products to be offered through its channel partner ecosystem to tackle cloud and data management challenges across the region.

According to Arrow, the deal will focus on the traditional distribution of Commvault products, as well as the growing market for managed service providers (MSP).

“Following our success distributing Commvault products and services across the globe, we are delighted to be working together in Australia and New Zealand,” said Arrow’s A/NZ general manager for its enterprise computing solutions business, Paul Marnane.

“Commvault’s comprehensive data protection platform and market-leading SaaS [software-as-a-service] capability, in the form of Metallic, are a powerful combination that our technical experts can use to drive massive benefits for organisations of all sizes.”

Martin Creighan, Commvault area vice president for A/NZ since June, added that “Arrow’s unmatched relationships in Australia and New Zealand will drive the next stage of Commvault’s growth in these markets”.

 


