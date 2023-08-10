Menu
Lean agile procurement speeds Dunedin City Council's contract management deployment

Lean agile procurement speeds Dunedin City Council's contract management deployment

Lean approach cut Portt's cost of responding to local government tender by 40 per cent.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Supplied

Dunedin City Council adopted a lean agile procurement (LAP) approach to select a contract lifecycle management (CLM) system from Sydney-based Portt.

The highly collaborative approach of LAP reduced the usual procurement process from around three months to just three days while ensuring that Portt’s solution was the best fit to automate supplier contracting activities, streamline approvals, manage flows and capture rich data. 

Procurements in local government with a cumulative value of over $100,000 require an open and competitive procurement process and the CLM solution was expected to be over that threshold. 

The council had previously encountered problems procuring complex software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions and chose to use lean agile procurement as the sourcing tool to better identify the type of software partner it required.

A two-day off-site event was held in Dunedin, where Portt had the opportunity to understand DCC’s desired outcomes and then framed its recommendations accordingly. 

This involved "healthy" exchanges between the two teams that both used the LAP process to scope the ultimate solution and achieve DCC's objectives.  

Robert West, general manager of Dunedin City Council, said using the face-to-face agile process allowed for an honest, up front conversation on scope and for Portt to challenge and test the council's thinking.

“We came away from a two-day intensive process with all the terms of the deal agreed, a signed contract and a working relationship between the council and Portt staff already established," West said.

The partnership approach Portt demonstrated during the process also gave confidence its working style would be complementary to the council's. 

Procurement and contracts manager at Dunedin City Council Serge Kolman said the LAP approach allowed for open communication and problem-solving, creating  a collaborative and trusting environment where both parties could build a strong relationship.

The benefit for Portt was that LAP process reduced the cost of responding to the public tender by 40 per cent and cut the enterprise sales cycle by half. 

"From the supplier side, the significance of the investment required to input into the LAP process versus the more traditional way of running a tender process was far less," said said Mark Reddy, head of growth for Spend management at Portt.

The Portt CLM implementation started in January and was completed by the end of June.

Portt was acquired by British software and services provider Advanced in March 2022.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags procurementlocal governmentcontract managementdunedin city councilgovernment

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 