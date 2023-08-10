Lean agile procurement speeds Dunedin City Council's contract management deployment

Lean approach cut Portt's cost of responding to local government tender by 40 per cent.

Credit: Supplied

Dunedin City Council adopted a lean agile procurement (LAP) approach to select a contract lifecycle management (CLM) system from Sydney-based Portt.

The highly collaborative approach of LAP reduced the usual procurement process from around three months to just three days while ensuring that Portt’s solution was the best fit to automate supplier contracting activities, streamline approvals, manage flows and capture rich data.

Procurements in local government with a cumulative value of over $100,000 require an open and competitive procurement process and the CLM solution was expected to be over that threshold.

The council had previously encountered problems procuring complex software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions and chose to use lean agile procurement as the sourcing tool to better identify the type of software partner it required.

A two-day off-site event was held in Dunedin, where Portt had the opportunity to understand DCC’s desired outcomes and then framed its recommendations accordingly.

This involved "healthy" exchanges between the two teams that both used the LAP process to scope the ultimate solution and achieve DCC's objectives.

Robert West, general manager of Dunedin City Council, said using the face-to-face agile process allowed for an honest, up front conversation on scope and for Portt to challenge and test the council's thinking.

“We came away from a two-day intensive process with all the terms of the deal agreed, a signed contract and a working relationship between the council and Portt staff already established," West said.

The partnership approach Portt demonstrated during the process also gave confidence its working style would be complementary to the council's.

Procurement and contracts manager at Dunedin City Council Serge Kolman said the LAP approach allowed for open communication and problem-solving, creating a collaborative and trusting environment where both parties could build a strong relationship.

The benefit for Portt was that LAP process reduced the cost of responding to the public tender by 40 per cent and cut the enterprise sales cycle by half.

"From the supplier side, the significance of the investment required to input into the LAP process versus the more traditional way of running a tender process was far less," said said Mark Reddy, head of growth for Spend management at Portt.

The Portt CLM implementation started in January and was completed by the end of June.

Portt was acquired by British software and services provider Advanced in March 2022.