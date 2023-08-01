Menu
Madison bolsters connectivity through Teltonika A/NZ distie deal

Madison bolsters connectivity through Teltonika A/NZ distie deal

Covers its cellular range of products.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Paul Calabro (Madison Technologies)

Paul Calabro (Madison Technologies)

Credit: Madison Technologies

Queensland-based networking and communications distributor Madison Technologies has bolstered its connectivity portfolio through signing a deal with Teltonika Networks for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

The deal sees Madison expand its portfolio with Teltonika’s full cellular range of products, including 5G-ready devices and its remote management service – the latter of which allowing users to monitor and manage connected devices from anywhere.

Additionally, Madison claimed that the combination of Teltonika’s connectivity technologies with the distributor’s industry knowledge would result in being able to provide businesses with the ability to “optimise their operations, increase safety and productivity and accelerate their digital transformation”.

"Their [Teltonika] resilient and ruggedised solutions perfectly complement our expertise in the OT [operational technology] sector, allowing us to deliver comprehensive, connectivity solutions to our customers,” said Paul Calabro, CEO at Madison Technologies.

Additionally, Giedrius Kukauskas, CEO at Teltonika, echoed Madison’s sentiments, that the distributor's understanding of the OT sector and its “commitment to delivering innovative solutions” align with the vendor's business mission.

“Together, we can provide comprehensive, future-proof connectivity solutions that meet the evolving needs of critical operational environments," Kukauskas added.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Madison TechnologiesTeltonika Networks

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 