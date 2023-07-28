Menu
Students first target as MSD replaces systems dating back to 1991

Students first target as MSD replaces systems dating back to 1991

MSD's deputy CEO of transformation, Nic Blakely, explains the ministry's Te Pae Tawhiti transformation plan.

Nic Blakely (Ministry of Social Development)

The Ministry of Social Development is targeting students as the first group to benefit from a massive IT system investment of up to $2.6 billion.

Nic Blakely, deputy chief executive transformation at MSD, told Parliament's social services and community committee last month the ministry was excited to be moving from intensive planning into the delivery phase of the programme, dubbed Te Pae Tawhiti.

The nine-year programme has been phased in three "horizons" to deliver benefits to New Zealanders all the way through.

"We are starting with students for the student part of the clients that MSD works with," Blakely said. "So in that first three years, we’d be looking at having a new experience designed and then implemented for students." 

MSD's current student application and loans (SAL) system would be retired as part of that programme. 

However, the big kahunas of MSD's technology systems are the benefits systems SWIFTT and debt recovery application TRACE, which it has been trying to replace for at least a decade.

A Cabinet minute from late 2021 authorised MSD's chief executive to ink agreements enabling MSD to re-platform and service SWIFTT and TRACE as part of a $65.7 million service delivery agreement with DXC Technology, which had been servicing the platform for over 30 years.

That new support agreement runs from mid 2022 through to June 2029, keeping systems up and running while their replacements are being delivered under Te Pae Tawhiti.

MSD also launched into a significant "foundational " cloud enablement effort in mid 2022 to support Te Pae Tawhiti.

Blakely described the SAL replacement as a significant undertaking that would be tackled in a measured way.

"We’ve really got our sights on how do we really change that experience that New Zealanders get from MSD," he said.

"They expect to be treated with dignity and respect, and those processes – they don’t need to be circling around the contact centre because we haven’t been able to fulfil what they need, and they expect to have digital options where those are available."

Beyond the first three years, work would move into addressing the working-age benefit population in the second three years and finishing with seniors in the final three years, Blakely said. 

"But we’re laying the foundations in that first three years so that we’d be using the same modern technology platform and the same experience and business processes that we’d then be using for the design for
working age in that second horizon," he explained.

"Another part of the second horizon is having a broader look at how we contract with providers, how we commission social services, and having that in line with the government’s social sector commissioning work programme."


