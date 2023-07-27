Jade Software moves out of the red as revenues lift

Justin Mercer (Jade Software) Credit: Supplied

Despite staffing challenges, Jade Software has achieved its stated aim of a return to profit in the year to 31 December 2022.

Revenue increased from $32.1 million to $40.7 million year-on-year at Christchurch-based Jade while net profit after tax rose to $1 million from a $202,000 loss in 2021.

Growth was achieved through application modernisation services and subscriptions to the company's Jade ThirdEye anti-money laundering application, Jade told shareholders in its annual report.

Application modernisation, delivered via the Jade Platform and Jade Digital, is the software development and support service Jade offers for customers looking to extract further value from an existing core system.

Jade Platform and Jade Digital grew 36 per cent to $26 million, a result driven by winning new customers in Australia and New Zealand and deepening strategic partnerships with existing customers.

Jade ThirdEye grew 48 per cent to $4 million, with new customers recruited in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Average monthly recurring revenue on ThirdEye grew by 38 per cent, bringing the total number of reporting entities on the platform to around one hundred and sixty.

"As many organisations did, Jade faced a challenging employment market with the global “great resignation” creating pressure regarding retention and attraction of talent," the company told shareholders.

"This created the opportunity for Jade to reassess and innovate its’ employee value proposition and the experience we deliver to our people to maintain Jades strong employer brand."

Jade appointed Justin Mercer as its new CEO in April, replacing Charlotte Walshe who led the company for five years until February this year.

Jade partners include AWS, Google and Microsoft while its customers include dairy giant Fonterra, for which it has long provided a payments and shareholder registry system.