Menu
Cradlepoint launches new MSP program in APAC

Cradlepoint launches new MSP program in APAC

An update of its existing partner program.

Nurhuda Syed Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia)
Comments
John Boladian (Cradlepoint)

John Boladian (Cradlepoint)

Credit: Cradlepoint

Wireless networking vendor Cradlepoint has unveiled a new managed services provider (MSP) partner program for the Asia Pacific region.

The Cradlepoint MSP Partner Program was redesigned to better align with the MSP business model and based of the vendor’s existing partner program.

Specific new enhancements include updated benefits and requirements that align with the MSP practice as well as dedicated MSP onboarding and marketing support team members.

Additionally, partners can expect an “MSP-specific price list” providing stock keeping units (SKUs) with pricing, packaging and functionality designed to meet the needs of MSPs and their customers.

Furthermore, Cradlepoint stated that there will be planned NetCloud Manager enhancements exclusively for MSPs and “white glove” logistics support.

What’s more, Cradlepoint promises to develop an MSP Playbook, which is set to launch in the second half of the year.

As part of the playbook, partners will receive guidance on their market opportunity, use cases and success stories, marketing, sales, training support, and a full program review.

The vendor shared that the playbook is designed to “support MSPs further” as they work with Cradlepoint to create and deliver managed networking and cloud-based services as key components in their offerings.

“5G is an essential WAN infrastructure, and we are seeing firsthand how our partners are leveraging the technology to enable agile and secure connectivity for their customers while creating new market opportunities for their own business,” said John Boladian, vice president of partner sales of Asia Pacific at Cradlepoint.

“We are ‘all channel, all the time,’ meaning our partners are an extension of our company. As our channel program has grown globally, we have listened and worked with our partners to evolve and enhance our programs, including this very important step of supporting their managed service offerings.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags managed services provider (MSP)Cradlepoint

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 