Power line-up of CIOs and technology executives for EDGE 2023

A power-packed line-up of CIOs and technology executives will outline the new demands set to be placed on partners in the months ahead, as headline customer speakers at EDGE 2023.

Housing a blend of iconic global and local brands, the channel will receive first-hand guidance regarding customer priorities in 2023 and beyond, delivered by Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, AstraZeneca, Loyalty NZ, Gallagher Bassett Australia, Leonardo, Department of Home Affairs, Queensland government, WorkCover Queensland, Cyber GC, 7 Rules Cyber, VMCH, New Aim and DDA Labs.

This is in addition to dedicated EDGE Research delivered by Tech Research Asia’s Mark Iles that will outline if customers and partners are aligned in the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) channel.

Documenting modernisation efforts from both technology and business perspectives, insights will range from digital transformation agendas to new ways of working using artificial intelligence (AI), automation, the cyber security landscape and taking a look at the in-demand partner skills required to succeed.

Such exclusive customer insights will be delivered during EDGE 2023, set for 29 July to 2 August, playing host to the most influential business leaders in technology across A/NZ.

Underpinned by unique research and insights, EDGE 2023 will outline local customer investment plans, upcoming end-user projects and new partner requirements, leveraging CIO insights in the process.

The New Zealand session will open up with former All Blacks winger Stu Wilson sharing his career highlights, spanning almost a decade of rugby with 85 matches, 34 tests and scoring more than 50 tries. Stu will be sharing his sales motivation insights, the importance of teamwork and key leadership skills.

Loyalty NZ C3O – chief data, analytics and technology officer – Brian Ferris will dive into moving to the cloud, and David Kennedy, who banks on more than 25 years industry experience in managing and scaling companies such as Cin7, Beyond Trust, Computer Culture and Transaction Services Group, will put the pulse on the cyber landscape.



This will also be supported by industry-based panel discussions with Liquid IT head of sales and CTO Daryl Isaac, Exclusive Networks NZ and Pacific Islands country manager Danny Meadows and Advantage general manager Luele Driescher.

M&A market

Insights into the current merger and acquisition (M&A) landscape will also be delivered via Latimer Partners’ Mark Nesbitt and Hugh Richards.

Even though there has been a slow-down in M&A activity, Nesbitt notes the market has been a bit fickle than it was 18 months ago, but there’s still interest abound.

He says there was a particularly strong demand for cyber security and most of the big four consulting firms that were trying to build out capability are now being more selective with their purchases.

“For general managed services, the business needs to have a bit of scale to be interesting to have strong demand,” he said. “There’s still demand for quality and in terms of managed services companies, there’s still some international players that are looking and there’s also still strong interest out of private equity-backed groups.”

Deep dive into AI

Kick starting the agenda on Monday 31 July is futurist Dr Mark van Rijmenam, who will cross between generative AI and the metaverse.

Liesl Yearsley, aKin CEO, will touch on embracing change and creating new opportunities for business prosperity, while exploring how organisations are thinking outside the box with their use of AI.

As head of data strategy and engagement, Michaela Shea of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank will discuss what AI means within her own organisation and ways that it is transforming business processes, while Jason Tan, founder of DDA Labs and Engage AI, will dive into natural language processing and machine learning, focusing on the collaboration required by teams across the business to leverage AI capabilities, with Demelza Green of Patient Zero showcasing customer projects.

Automation and digitalisation

Automation and hyperautomation can foster new business growth and improved profits.

Investment opportunities will be dissected by Gallagher Bassett Australia chief information, product and strategy officer Nathan Pilgrim, Leonardo senior consultant of intelligent automation Todd Munkman, AstraZeneca hyperautomation and scaled innovation engagement lead Yaseen Mubarak and Exigo Tech managing director Vivek Trivedi.

As many organisations are on their path to digitalisation, where are technology leaders seeing the most need for investment? This is an area that Loyalty NZ C3O – chief data, analytics and technology officer – Brian Ferris, VMCH CIO Maria Paz and New Aim CIO Dr Alex Ji will highlight and discuss challenges along the way.

Cyber risk

With the industry taking an increasingly hard line against supply chain risk and insurers putting deep risk assessments front and centre, nobody can afford to be the weakest link. Good corporate governance based on practical day-to-day assessments that drive value, win new business and protect claims will be the key to survival.

Queensland government cyber defence centre director Chris Polkinghorne alongside Department of Home Affairs Acting First Assistant Secretary for Industry Partnerships and Infrastructure Policy Michael Burke, Cyber GC founder Annie Haggar, 7 Rules of Cyber director Chirag Joshi and WorkCover Queensland CISO Clayton Brazil will dissect this all from a customer point of view.

Meanwhile, Digital Armour CEO and co-founder Maria Padisseti and Infotrust co-founder Simon McKay will tackle the industry perspective.

The start-up scene

Mentoring plays a key role for many individuals and businesses in the ICT industry, particularly in the current economic landscape.

SixPivot founder Faith Rees, ZeroQ Consulting owner Brendon Thwaites, 360 Consulting CEO Ryan Spillane and River Guide David Kennedy will discuss how a start-up mentor can help young businesses and leaders grow.

EDGE 2023 will aim to nut out the challenges facing the technology ecosystem – converting questions into answers, ideas into game-plans and deals to be done. All while focusing on the technologies and business trends that are front of mind for customers looking into spending plans, pain points, and outcomes organisations are seeking.

