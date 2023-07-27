Menu
CERT NZ to be incorporated into the National Cyber Security Centre

CERT NZ to be incorporated into the National Cyber Security Centre

Government Communications Security Bureau handed greater role in NZ's cyber security response.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Andrew Little

Andrew Little

Credit: Supplied

New Zealand’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT NZ) is joining the Government Communications Security Bureau's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)

The move will create a lead operational agency to strengthen cyber security readiness and response as well as to make it easier for people and organisations to get help, Minister for the Public Service Andrew Little said.

“The cyber security threats New Zealand faces are growing in scale and sophistication," Little said. 

"We’re committed to staying ahead of the hackers, to protect communities, businesses and our public services."

Having a single agency to provide authoritative advice and to respond to incidents was international best practice, Little said. It would ensure New Zealand was well placed to take advantage of the opportunities in the digital economy and provide secure government services.

Minister for the Digital Economy Ginny Andersen said the government had invested $94 million since 2018 in improved cyber security capability.

"We’ve delivered world-leading protection products, such as Malware Free Networks to protect internet service providers and private networks, and we’ve rolled out baseline security templates that make it easier for organisations to take advantage of innovative cloud services while better protecting their information," Andersen said.

“But we know there’s more to do."

$5.8 million of direct financial losses from cyber incidents were reported to CERT NZ in the first quarter of the year, Andersen said. The NCSC also prevented $33 million of harm to the economy over the whole of last year. 

"We know the true scale of harm to our economy is underreported," she said. “Creating a dedicated new lead operational agency ensures New Zealand is best positioned to fight back against the hackers we know cause real harm to individuals and to our economy."

Operational integration of CERT NZ into the NCSC will begin on 31 August, phased over several years. All current services would be maintained in the interim.

Earlier this year, the NCSC, CERT NZ and the Australian Cyber Security Centre joined remaining Five Eyes members the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, as well as Germany and the Netherlands, in the drive to increase the onus on vendors for the safety of their products.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags hackinggcsbNCSCCERT NZcyber security

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 