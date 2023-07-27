CERT NZ to be incorporated into the National Cyber Security Centre

Andrew Little Credit: Supplied

New Zealand’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT NZ) is joining the Government Communications Security Bureau's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)

The move will create a lead operational agency to strengthen cyber security readiness and response as well as to make it easier for people and organisations to get help, Minister for the Public Service Andrew Little said.

“The cyber security threats New Zealand faces are growing in scale and sophistication," Little said.

"We’re committed to staying ahead of the hackers, to protect communities, businesses and our public services."

Having a single agency to provide authoritative advice and to respond to incidents was international best practice, Little said. It would ensure New Zealand was well placed to take advantage of the opportunities in the digital economy and provide secure government services.



Minister for the Digital Economy Ginny Andersen said the government had invested $94 million since 2018 in improved cyber security capability.

"We’ve delivered world-leading protection products, such as Malware Free Networks to protect internet service providers and private networks, and we’ve rolled out baseline security templates that make it easier for organisations to take advantage of innovative cloud services while better protecting their information," Andersen said.

“But we know there’s more to do."

$5.8 million of direct financial losses from cyber incidents were reported to CERT NZ in the first quarter of the year, Andersen said. The NCSC also prevented $33 million of harm to the economy over the whole of last year.

"We know the true scale of harm to our economy is underreported," she said. “Creating a dedicated new lead operational agency ensures New Zealand is best positioned to fight back against the hackers we know cause real harm to individuals and to our economy."

Operational integration of CERT NZ into the NCSC will begin on 31 August, phased over several years. All current services would be maintained in the interim.

Earlier this year, the NCSC, CERT NZ and the Australian Cyber Security Centre joined remaining Five Eyes members the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, as well as Germany and the Netherlands, in the drive to increase the onus on vendors for the safety of their products.