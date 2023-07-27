Menu
New Public Safety Network goes live through Spark and One NZ

New Public Safety Network goes live through Spark and One NZ

Network roaming launch is the first of a series of expected enhancements to emergency communications.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Steve Ferguson (Next Generation Critical Communications)

Steve Ferguson (Next Generation Critical Communications)

Credit: Supplied

A new emergency services cellular service is now live, delivered by government entity Next Generation Critical Communications.

Dubbed the Public Safety Network (PSN), New Zealand’s emergency services now have better access to mobile broadband and around 28,000 square kilometres of additional coverage.

Emergency services can now use both Spark and One NZ mobile networks to share critical information, including data, voice, video and images.

Being able to use both the two networks means a 6.5 per cent uplift in useable coverage for emergency responders over the current system.

This means the emergency services gain coverage at approximately 15,000 households to support 40,000 more people and will be especially beneficial for emergency responders working in rural areas.

The multi-network cellular roaming service is the first service delivered on budget and on schedule by Next Generation Critical Communications, on behalf of Hato Hone St John, Police, Wellington Free Ambulance and Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

The overall programme is being delivered by NGCC with Crown Infrastructure Partners, which also led the Ultrafast Broadband rollout.

“The ability to move seamlessly across the two networks will improve coverage, resilience and reliability for the emergency services," said says Steve Ferguson, director of Next Generation Critical Communications.

"Emergency responders will now have better more reliable cellular access to the information they need when they are out doing their jobs."

Police Minister Ginny Andersen welcomed the new PSN service.

“The Public Safety Network’s new cellular roaming service will significantly improve the services’ ability to access mobile broadband, which is really important for the technology they use to do their jobs and serve the community," Andersen said. 

"It will also help them to stay safe and work together. It’s good news for our communities.”

Hato Hone Saint John, Police, Wellington Free Ambulance, and Fire and Emergency New Zealand will now begin migrating their current phones and devices onto the PSN. 

By the end of December, it is expected more than 15,000 emergency services staff will be using the roaming service. 

A further 15,000 vehicles and other devices will be upgraded over the next 12 months and using PSN cellular roaming. There is also scope for other public safety agencies to use the PSN’s cellular services in the future.

A second PSN cellular service will launch in 2024 to give emergency services dedicated high priority access to the Spark and One NZ networks over all other users at times of network congestion or degradation.

“This priority access to both Spark and One NZ networks for voice, video and data will mean an unprecedented level of cellular communications capability and resilience for New Zealand’s responders and their operational responses,” Ferguson said.

The Public Safety Network’s cellular services are being delivered by Hourua, a joint venture between Spark and One NZ.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags sparkNext Generation Critical CommunicationsNGCCOne New Zealandpublic safety network

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 