New Public Safety Network goes live through Spark and One NZ

Network roaming launch is the first of a series of expected enhancements to emergency communications.

Steve Ferguson (Next Generation Critical Communications) Credit: Supplied

A new emergency services cellular service is now live, delivered by government entity Next Generation Critical Communications.

Dubbed the Public Safety Network (PSN), New Zealand’s emergency services now have better access to mobile broadband and around 28,000 square kilometres of additional coverage.

Emergency services can now use both Spark and One NZ mobile networks to share critical information, including data, voice, video and images.

Being able to use both the two networks means a 6.5 per cent uplift in useable coverage for emergency responders over the current system.

This means the emergency services gain coverage at approximately 15,000 households to support 40,000 more people and will be especially beneficial for emergency responders working in rural areas.

The multi-network cellular roaming service is the first service delivered on budget and on schedule by Next Generation Critical Communications, on behalf of Hato Hone St John, Police, Wellington Free Ambulance and Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

The overall programme is being delivered by NGCC with Crown Infrastructure Partners, which also led the Ultrafast Broadband rollout.

“The ability to move seamlessly across the two networks will improve coverage, resilience and reliability for the emergency services," said says Steve Ferguson, director of Next Generation Critical Communications.

"Emergency responders will now have better more reliable cellular access to the information they need when they are out doing their jobs."

Police Minister Ginny Andersen welcomed the new PSN service.

“The Public Safety Network’s new cellular roaming service will significantly improve the services’ ability to access mobile broadband, which is really important for the technology they use to do their jobs and serve the community," Andersen said.

"It will also help them to stay safe and work together. It’s good news for our communities.”

Hato Hone Saint John, Police, Wellington Free Ambulance, and Fire and Emergency New Zealand will now begin migrating their current phones and devices onto the PSN.

By the end of December, it is expected more than 15,000 emergency services staff will be using the roaming service.

A further 15,000 vehicles and other devices will be upgraded over the next 12 months and using PSN cellular roaming. There is also scope for other public safety agencies to use the PSN’s cellular services in the future.

A second PSN cellular service will launch in 2024 to give emergency services dedicated high priority access to the Spark and One NZ networks over all other users at times of network congestion or degradation.

“This priority access to both Spark and One NZ networks for voice, video and data will mean an unprecedented level of cellular communications capability and resilience for New Zealand’s responders and their operational responses,” Ferguson said.

The Public Safety Network’s cellular services are being delivered by Hourua, a joint venture between Spark and One NZ.