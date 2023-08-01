NZ Defence Force sounds market for 'Future ERP' programme

NZDF plans to stick with SAP, but shift to S/4HANA.

Credit: Supplied

The New Zealand Defence Force is sounding the market in preparation for a shift to SAP S/4HANA as part of a programme dubbed "Future ERP".

"Future ERP is a transformational programme designed to define, design and implement modern enterprise resource planning (ERP) processes, systems and practices in pursuit of NZDF’s strategic objectives and aspirations," the force said in a future procurement opportunity notice.

The market sounding is being conducted ahead of the development of a business case for the investment required.



The notice also invites interested parties to register to attend a town-hall event in Wellington next month, to submit written questions and schedule one-on-one meetings.

The New Zealand Defence Force operates as an integrated, combat-capable military force, ready to respond to domestic and international events that pose a risk of harm, the notice explained.

NZDF’s operating model had evolved from one of three relatively independent forces, Navy, Army and Air Force to an integrated model, where each force generated and maintained its own capabilities to be deployed to achieve joint effects.



"Under NZDF’s existing ERP ecosystem planning and resource management is becoming increasingly fragmented, and requiring manual intervention to manage and manipulate information for decision making," the notice said.

This introduced risks of error, extended timeframes and reduced confidence.

"The underlying ERP platform (SAP ECC6) is nearing end of life support. Investment is now needed in NZDF’s ERP capability, and to the realisation of the transformational benefits that will come from this."

NZDF has already prepared a draft ERP "basecase" to enable business transformation by adoption of a future ERP implementation roadmap.

"The basecase has been prepared from significant exploration work and uses a number of working assumptions, including that NZDF needs an enterprise-wide, commercial off-the-shelf, industry software solution for ERP capabilities," the notice said.

"NZDF has decided its future ERP capability will be based on the SAP S/4HANA platform and will make use of emerging technology and automation."

The basecase outlined that value was to be delivered early and incrementally build over a period of multiple years.

"Full benefit realisation cannot be achieved until completion of the basecase implementation," NZDF said.

"Early work is focused on remediating, updating and replacing some of NZDF’s existing ERP capability, with later work focusing on the adoption of new ERP capabilities that enable NZDF to leverage significant value from new and emerging military ERP technologies."

NZDF has in recent years augmented its legacy SAP platform with new, specific capabilities, such as a roll-out inventory and stocktaking systems from Norwegian vendor Neptune Software. That project was implemented by Accenture-owned SAP specialist Zag.

NZDF will join a procession of local SAP users making the shift to S/4HANA including Lion Breweries, Kiwifruit co-op Zespri, Auckland Council and the Department of Conservation,