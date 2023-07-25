SAP invests in 70 new cloud specialist roles in A/NZ

Toll Group becomes one of the first A/NZ customers to use the service

SAP plans to invest in 70 new jobs in A/NZ to support the general availability of its sovereign cloud capabilities.

SAP's sovereign cloud capabilities meet the requirements of government and highly regulated industries, providing managed services and cloud solutions to Australian and New Zealand customers within the sovereign borders of Australia.

The new service can store and process protected-level workloads, ensuring both business-critical and personal data are not transferred outside Australia without explicit customer consent.

SAP’s sovereign cloud capabilities are currently available for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Analytics Cloud solutions as well as Business Technology Platform.

“With increased focus on supply chains, skills, and business innovation many of our customers are choosing to digitise their operations to manage the pace of change by leveraging advanced cloud applications and platforms,” SAP A/NZ managing director and president, Damien Bueno said.

“Those in highly regulated sectors and organisations seeking supply chain assurance have historically found it a challenge to fully leverage cloud advancements due to heightened regulatory, data sovereignty, and cybersecurity requirements.”

With the help of IBM Consulting, Toll Group has become one of the first organisations in A/NZ to access SAP’s sovereign cloud capabilities.

“With a growing focus on cybersecurity resilience within our own business and among some of our largest Government and Defence clients, we knew we needed a solution that would provide heightened cybersecurity capabilities,” Toll Group president of government and defence Perry Singh said.

“SAP’s sovereign cloud capabilities were a clear choice for us as an extension of Toll Group’s existing SAP S/4HANA environment and one that mirrored the environment of our largest government clients.”

SAP’s sovereign cloud capabilities are currently available in North America (delivered via SAP NS2) and now in Australia for Australian and New Zealand government entities, and highly regulated industries.

Further markets will be announced soon and will be continuously evaluated based on customer demand, SAP said.

In April, Bueno told ARN that partners from the A/NZ region were critical to its growth and ambition in the market.

“We certainly punch above our weight in terms of the addressable market, being the fifth-largest cloud revenue market that SAP has,” Bueno said to ARN.