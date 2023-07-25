CCL launches hybrid cloud service CloudIQ

CloudIQ aims to deliver a managed cloud service allowing customers to use different clouds for different workloads.

Spark-owned hybrid cloud specialist CCL has launched a managed hybrid cloud service, CloudIQ.

CCL CEO Richard Adams said CloudIQ aims to deliver a managed cloud service allowing customers to use different clouds for different workloads, while still being able to obtain a single view and level of orchestration across them all.

It allows businesses to tailor diverse cloud environments to their needs across on-premise, private and public cloud.



“We see firsthand how complex it can be for businesses to transition to the cloud, particularly when they rely on legacy systems in some parts of their operations, or they have workloads that they want to keep local,” said Richard Adams, CCL CEO.

“The beauty of CloudIQ is that it provides the flexibility to deploy the right mix of cloud platforms, as well as a transition path from old to new, without having to make changes to all workloads at once, or without having to treat all workloads the same.”

CCL touts CloudIQ as offering visibility for cloud environment costs, workload and cost optimisation and the flexibility to choose the most suitable cloud environment for a company’s data and application needs.

The hybrid offering also provides compliance for organisations with higher levels of data sovereignty concern.

“At CCL we are uniquely placed to support our customers with a managed hybrid cloud solution, with our own locally owned and domiciled data centre network, our strong relationships with hyperscale public cloud providers, and our ability to provide local knowledge and expertise on-the-ground,” Adams said.

CCL is a member of Spark Business Group, which owns and operates 16 local data centres. It says a further $250-$300 million is being invested in data centre expansion “in the coming years”.

In December, CCL was appointed multi-cloud managed service partner by Christchurch City Council.